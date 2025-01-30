Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imageheirloom vegetablesflowerplantskiespublic domainfoodpurpleunited statesFresh vegetables, farmers market.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 798 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6048 x 4024 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHalloween party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662518/halloween-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFresh vegetables, farmers market.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647746/fresh-vegetables-farmers-marketFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween party Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662508/halloween-party-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseModern farmhouse.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647953/modern-farmhouseFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween party Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662524/halloween-party-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePurple Skies Farm Owner Visar Duane grows specialty produce on her farm in North Royalton, Ohio. Duane utilized the NRCS…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652478/photo-image-flower-person-skiesFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Halloween poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379631/happy-halloween-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMaddie Baker hopes to use the knowledge that she has learned from Duane to help those in urban settings grow their own food…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647621/photo-image-flower-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Halloween poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614244/happy-halloween-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePurple Skies Farm Owner Visar Duane grows flowers, both for her customers and pollinators. (NRCS photo by Brooke DeCubellis)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647606/photo-image-flower-plant-grassFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween craft fair Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614258/halloween-craft-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLettuce garden, vegetable patch.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647619/lettuce-garden-vegetable-patchFree Image from public domain licenseCinco de mayo poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273390/cinco-mayo-poster-templateView licensePurple Skies Farm Owner Visar Duane uses mulch and newspaper to suppress weeds at Purple Skies Farm. (NRCS photo by Brooke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652486/photo-image-plant-skies-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween party blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12414894/halloween-party-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licensePurple Skies Farm Owner Visar Duane grows flowers, both for her customers and pollinators. (NRCS photo by Brooke DeCubellis)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652274/photo-image-flower-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic vegetable delivery Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503048/organic-vegetable-delivery-instagram-post-templateView licenseSang Lee Farms, in Peconic, New York, transitioning to third generation, grows more than 100 varieties of specialty…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735014/photo-image-public-domain-women-agFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Halloween blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464028/happy-halloween-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSang Lee Farms, in Peconic, New York, transitioning to third generation, grows more than 100 varieties of specialty…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735017/photo-image-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Halloween Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614239/happy-halloween-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFresh organic vegetable.Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646990/photo-image-flowers-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseMexican food fest poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13270539/mexican-food-fest-poster-templateView licenseSang Lee Farms, in Peconic, New York, transitioning to third generation, grows more than 100 varieties of specialty…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735084/photo-image-public-domain-herbsFree Image from public domain licenseMexican food fest poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273583/mexican-food-fest-poster-templateView licenseVegetable patch, farmer's hand planting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647457/vegetable-patch-farmers-hand-plantingFree Image from public domain licenseSoil Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11935523/soil-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOrganic farming, vegetable patch.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995703/organic-farming-vegetable-patchFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14442826/book-cover-templateView licenseSang Lee Farms, in Peconic, New York, transitioning to third generation, grows more than 100 varieties of specialty…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735085/photo-image-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain licenseArchitecture magazine book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664449/architecture-magazine-book-cover-templateView licenseSang Lee Farms, in Peconic, New York, transitioning to third generation, grows more than 100 varieties of specialty…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735086/photo-image-plant-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768406/organic-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLettuce, organic vegetable farm.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647430/lettuce-organic-vegetable-farmFree Image from public domain licenseCooking with greens poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459963/cooking-with-greens-poster-templateView licenseVegetable patch, farmer planting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647326/vegetable-patch-farmer-plantingFree Image from public domain license4th of July poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVegetable patch, farmer planting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647431/vegetable-patch-farmer-plantingFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571957/memorial-day-poster-templateView licenseVegetable patch, farmer planting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647008/vegetable-patch-farmer-plantingFree Image from public domain license