Young men and women, age 8 to 11, compete in the Top Chef competition during the 2022 Maryland State Fair in Timonium, Sept. 4, 2022. 8 to 10 age category had to create a healthy snack while the 11-13 age category had to cook a healthy breakfast. The theme for this year was "Healthy Living challenge." The Maryland State Fair provides 4-H youth an opportunity to showcase all of what they've learned through their club, school, camp, and other 4-H experiences. Youth develop life skills while learning about everything from animal science to rocketry, public speaking, and the arts. There's something for everyone in 4-H. The state fair also allows youth to engage with the community and build lifelong friendships. (USDA photo by Christophe Paul)
