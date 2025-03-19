Edit ImageCrop13SaveSaveEdit Imagerootspressed flowerflowers rootsmedical botanypublic domain vintage herbbook platepublic domain pressed flowerpublic domain printsCoptis trifoliaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Bigelow, Jacob, 1786-1879 Publication: Boston : Published by Cummings and Hilliard ... ; University Press ... Hilliard and Metcalf, 1817 Language(s): Latin Format: Still image Subject(s): Coptis, Plants, Medicinal Genre(s): Pictorial Works, Book Illustrations Abstract: Colored engraving of a flowering gold thread. Related Title(s): Is part of: American medical botany.; See related catalog record: 2543055R Extent: 1 print : plate mark 18 x 16 cm. 