rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Coptis trifoliaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Bigelow, Jacob, 1786-1879 Publication:…
Save
Edit Image
rootspressed flowerflowers rootsmedical botanypublic domain vintage herbbook platepublic domain pressed flowerpublic domain prints
Rosemary supplement label template, editable design
Rosemary supplement label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488344/rosemary-supplement-label-template-editable-designView license
Sanguinaria CanadensisCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Annin, William B., 1791?-1839…
Sanguinaria CanadensisCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Annin, William B., 1791?-1839…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654438/image-flower-plant-grassFree Image from public domain license
Condolences & loss Instagram post template
Condolences & loss Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443506/condolences-loss-instagram-post-templateView license
Kalmia latifoliaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Bigelow, Jacob, 1786-1879 Publication:…
Kalmia latifoliaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Bigelow, Jacob, 1786-1879 Publication:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647658/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Surreal collage of a girl reading, with a flower and stars on a blue social media post editable template design
Surreal collage of a girl reading, with a flower and stars on a blue social media post editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318557/image-background-png-textureView license
Sanguinaria CanadensisCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Annin, William B., 1791?-1839…
Sanguinaria CanadensisCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Annin, William B., 1791?-1839…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654309/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable Organic spice design element set
Editable Organic spice design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15355847/editable-organic-spice-design-element-setView license
Asclepias tuberosa =: Butterfly WeedCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Bigelow, Jacob…
Asclepias tuberosa =: Butterfly WeedCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Bigelow, Jacob…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647235/image-butterfly-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Bereavement Instagram post template
Bereavement Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443625/bereavement-instagram-post-templateView license
Liriodendron tulipiferaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Annin & Smith, engravers.…
Liriodendron tulipiferaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Annin & Smith, engravers.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647247/image-flower-plant-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Editable Organic spice design element set
Editable Organic spice design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15355852/editable-organic-spice-design-element-setView license
Poetry of spring (1987) Original public domain image from Flickr
Poetry of spring (1987) Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648148/image-flower-frame-plantFree Image from public domain license
Classic literature poster template
Classic literature poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776359/classic-literature-poster-templateView license
Acanthus uera =: Welsch BernklawCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Acanthus vera and…
Acanthus uera =: Welsch BernklawCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Acanthus vera and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654446/image-flower-hand-plantFree Image from public domain license
Vintage ephemera collage with retro elements and 'Vintage Ephemera' text editable template design
Vintage ephemera collage with retro elements and 'Vintage Ephemera' text editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406622/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView license
Chamaemelon levcanthemon =: Camillen =: Chamomile PlantCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate…
Chamaemelon levcanthemon =: Camillen =: Chamomile PlantCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654121/image-flower-hand-plantFree Image from public domain license
Florist sale Instagram story template
Florist sale Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407853/florist-sale-instagram-story-templateView license
Broad leaved lavender =: Spica latifoliaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Spica…
Broad leaved lavender =: Spica latifoliaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Spica…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654443/image-flower-hand-plantFree Image from public domain license
Open book page editable mockup, realistic
Open book page editable mockup, realistic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514212/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realisticView license
Endive =: EndiviaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Endivia Author(s): Blackwell…
Endive =: EndiviaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Endivia Author(s): Blackwell…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647254/image-flower-plant-handFree Image from public domain license
Lupus Instagram post template
Lupus Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639144/lupus-instagram-post-templateView license
Female piony =: Paeonia faemina =: Peony MlantCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s):…
Female piony =: Paeonia faemina =: Peony MlantCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s):…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647249/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
70% sale Instagram story template
70% sale Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407785/70percent-sale-instagram-story-templateView license
Lavender =: LavendulaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Lavendula Author(s):…
Lavender =: LavendulaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Lavendula Author(s):…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654439/image-flower-hand-plantFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale Facebook story template
Spring sale Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14605219/spring-sale-facebook-story-templateView license
13th Annual Black History Observance: February 20, 1985. Original public domain image from Flickr
13th Annual Black History Observance: February 20, 1985. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648259/image-arts-medicine-abstractFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale poster template
Spring sale poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14605214/spring-sale-poster-templateView license
Colchicum =: Zeitlosen mit den BlümenCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Zeitlosen…
Colchicum =: Zeitlosen mit den BlümenCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Zeitlosen…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647664/image-flower-plant-handFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote poster template
Inspirational quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12989643/inspirational-quote-poster-templateView license
Raspberry-bush =: Rubus ideousCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Rubus ideous…
Raspberry-bush =: Rubus ideousCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Rubus ideous…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647665/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral frame, watercolor purple phlox design
Editable floral frame, watercolor purple phlox design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683977/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-purple-phlox-designView license
Dandelion =: Dens leonis, taraxcumCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Dens leonis…
Dandelion =: Dens leonis, taraxcumCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Dens leonis…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647251/image-flower-plant-handFree Image from public domain license
Purple phlox round frame, editable watercolor flower design
Purple phlox round frame, editable watercolor flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683979/purple-phlox-round-frame-editable-watercolor-flower-designView license
Wild teasel =: Dipsacus silvestris, labrum venerisCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s):…
Wild teasel =: Dipsacus silvestris, labrum venerisCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s):…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654440/image-flower-hand-plantFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor purple phlox flower frame, editable botanical design
Watercolor purple phlox flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683974/watercolor-purple-phlox-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Elecampane =: HeleniumCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Helenium Author(s):…
Elecampane =: HeleniumCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Helenium Author(s):…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647645/image-flower-plant-handFree Image from public domain license
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor purple phlox design
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor purple phlox design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683978/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-purple-phlox-designView license
Columbine =: AquilegiaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Aquilegia Author(s):…
Columbine =: AquilegiaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Aquilegia Author(s):…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647245/image-flower-plant-handFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor purple phlox flower frame, editable botanical design
Watercolor purple phlox flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683975/watercolor-purple-phlox-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
1979 Asian American Heritage WeekCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):National Institutes of…
1979 Asian American Heritage WeekCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):National Institutes of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654151/image-background-face-flowerFree Image from public domain license