Edit ImageCropU.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Source)1SaveSaveEdit Imagewolffox photoanimalfoxpuppiespublic domainredfatherProfile photo of Jasper, father of the red wolf puppies.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 943 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3246 x 2550 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSales commission Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597014/sales-commission-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePup head on 5 weeks old MCHead on photo of 5-week-old red wolf puppy. Photo taken May 2022 by Mel Cunningham.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653766/photo-image-wolf-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMoney management Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597013/money-management-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWolf pups wrestling at the Woodlands Nature Station.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647669/photo-image-dog-wolf-animalFree Image from public domain licenseArctic fox animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661111/arctic-fox-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license2 pups 5 weeks looking to the side MCTwo 5-week-old red wolf puppies looking to the side at the Woodlands Nature Station.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653773/photo-image-wolf-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArctic fox animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661182/arctic-fox-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseWild coyote, animal portrait.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648643/wild-coyote-animal-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal wildlife forest double exposure design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15775853/editable-animal-wildlife-forest-double-exposure-design-element-setView licenseScarlet Kingsnake at Land Between The LakesThe Scarlet Kingsnake is a nonvenomous snake that mimics the venomous Eastern…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654084/photo-image-pattern-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHowling wolf editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749722/howling-wolf-editable-design-community-remixView licenseNine-banded Armadillo, wildlife photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648652/nine-banded-armadillo-wildlife-photoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable polygon animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15224974/editable-polygon-animal-design-element-setView licenseClose-up of wolf puppy at Nature StationNew Red Wolf Pup at Nature Station sticks close to Mom as she ventures out from her…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654092/photo-image-wolf-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal wildlife forest double exposure design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15774174/editable-animal-wildlife-forest-double-exposure-design-element-setView licenseRed Wolf, animal portrait. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647345/photo-image-dog-face-wolfFree Image from public domain licenseWhite wolf wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661497/white-wolf-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseSpring in the Elk & Bison Prairie at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. Photo taken by Bugle Corps Volunteer…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653282/photo-image-animal-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseWalking animal character, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13691020/walking-animal-character-editable-design-element-setView licenseIMG_2051Spring in the Elk & Bison Prairie at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. Photo taken by Bugle Corps…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653044/photo-image-plant-grass-animalFree Image from public domain licenseWolf howling, coyote nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661479/wolf-howling-coyote-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseSpring in the Elk & Bison Prairie at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. Photo taken by Bugle Corps Volunteer…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653280/photo-image-plant-tree-animalFree Image from public domain licenseWhite wolf wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662489/white-wolf-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseSpring in the Elk & Bison Prairie at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. Photo taken by Bugle Corps Volunteer…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653277/photo-image-animal-public-domain-birdFree Image from public domain licenseGorilla wildlife animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661444/gorilla-wildlife-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseFungus along the Central Hardwoods Scenic Trail in Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. Photo taken Winter 2020.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648692/photo-image-plant-mushroom-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable shopping animal character craft collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15239290/editable-shopping-animal-character-craft-collage-design-element-setView licenseCrew work to clear Road 206 after the December 2021 tornadoes in Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. Photo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653045/image-person-public-domain-workFree Image from public domain licenseEditable polygon animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15225262/editable-polygon-animal-design-element-setView licenseRaccoons on a tree, animal photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648615/raccoons-tree-animal-photoFree Image from public domain license3D editable wolf in forest at night remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12411260/editable-wolf-forest-night-remixView licenseRaccoons in Nature Station Backyard by Elizabeth LanghamRaccoons in Nature Station Backyard by Elizabeth Langhamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653824/photo-image-plant-leaf-treeFree Image from public domain licenseWolf howling animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661027/wolf-howling-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseRockin U Riding StablesPhoto taken at Rockin U Riding Stables at Wranglers Campground in Land Between the Lakes. Photo by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653864/photo-image-horse-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWolf howling animal coyote nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661852/wolf-howling-animal-coyote-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseRaccoons in Nature Station Backyard by Elizabeth LanghamRaccoons in Nature Station Backyard by Elizabeth Langhamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654089/photo-image-plant-tree-animalFree Image from public domain licenseWolf howling animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661999/wolf-howling-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseElk in the Elk and Bison Prairie in Land Between the Lakes (photo by Curtis Fowler)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653867/photo-image-animal-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseWolf & lightning animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661522/wolf-lightning-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseRockin U Riding StablesPhoto taken at Rockin U Riding Stables at Wranglers Campground in Land Between the Lakes. Photo by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653811/photo-image-horse-wood-animalFree Image from public domain license