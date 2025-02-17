rawpixel
Arnotto and Indian Savin treeCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Sloane, Hans, Sir, 1660…
Exotic jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mahot or mangrove tree =: Malva aborea folio rotundoCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):…
Exotic jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Nispero, naseberry or sappatilla tree =: AnonCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Anona…
Fruit flower collection elements set, editable design
Hog doctor tree, or boar tree, and the birch treeCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Gucht…
Spring flower pattern background, aesthetic botanical illustration, editable design
Arborum fructiferarum, insulae, Jamaicae conspectusCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):…
Inspirational quote Instagram post templates, editable aesthetic floral designs
Cariophyllus spurius inodorus =: Cariophyllus inodorusCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):…
Fruit flower collection elements set, editable design
Liriodendron tulipiferaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Annin & Smith, engravers.…
Vintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Kandel, David, -1587., engraver Contributor(s): Bock…
Green tea label template
Sanguinaria CanadensisCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Annin, William B., 1791?-1839…
Sandro Botticelli's woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
Erlen oder EllernbaumCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Kandel, David, -1587., engraver…
Sandro Botticelli's woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
Quercus =: EichbaumCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Eichbaum Author(s): Specklin…
Rosemary supplement label template, editable design
Columbine =: AquilegiaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Aquilegia Author(s):…
Moisturizer label template, editable design
Dragon-tree =: Draco arborCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Draco arbor Author(s):…
Live simply & bloom poster template, editable floral design
Damson tree =: Prunus damascenaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Prunus damascena…
Plant frame, pastel desktop wallpaper, editable design
Kalmia latifoliaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Bigelow, Jacob, 1786-1879 Publication:…
Vintage botanical butterfly, editable blue design, remixed from the artwork of E.A. Séguy
Sanguinaria CanadensisCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Annin, William B., 1791?-1839…
Sandro Botticelli's woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
Coptis trifoliaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Bigelow, Jacob, 1786-1879 Publication:…
Fruit flower collection elements set, editable design
Fox glove =: DigitalisCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Digitalis Author(s):…
Vintage botanical floral collage, editable element set
Endive =: EndiviaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Endivia Author(s): Blackwell…
Keep the forest wild blog banner template
Female piony =: Paeonia faemina =: Peony MlantCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s):…
Vintage plant illustration with golden frame, editable design
Acanthus uera =: Welsch BernklawCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Acanthus vera and…
