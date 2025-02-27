Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagechinookarmy national guardnational guardpersonpublic domainhelicopterunited statesaircraftAn Alaska Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter, operated by Army aircrew assigned to B Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, passes over Geronimo Drop Zone while supporting airborne training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 7, 2022. Special warfare Airmen from Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron and Detachment 3, 1st Combat Weather Squadron, conducted the training to demonstrate airborne and mission-readiness skills in an arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 801 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6749 x 4504 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarDisaster relief blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776979/disaster-relief-blog-banner-templateView licenseAn Alaska Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter, operated by Army aircrew assigned to B Company, 2-211th General…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654560/photo-image-person-public-domain-2022Free Image from public domain licenseFlood blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776978/flood-blog-banner-templateView licenseAn Alaska Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter, operated by Army aircrew assigned to B Company, 2-211th General…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654341/photo-image-person-mountain-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568895/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseAn Alaska Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter, operated by Army aircrew assigned to B Company, 2-211th General…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654293/photo-image-plant-tree-mountainFree Image from public domain licenseMinute of silence Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14569007/minute-silence-instagram-post-templateView licenseAir Force special warfare Airmen from Detachment 1, 3rd, and Detachment 3, 1st Combat Weather Squadron board an Alaska Army…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654317/photo-image-person-public-domain-2022Free Image from public domain licenseSo long, for now Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630429/long-for-now-instagram-post-templateView licenseAir Force Capt. Lynsie Schwerer, a combat weather Airman assigned to Detachment 3, 1st Combat Weather Squadron, descends…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654530/image-person-public-domain-photoFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486786/memorial-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseAir Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Collins, a tactical air control (TACP) party specialist assigned to Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654537/image-person-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain licenseUntil next time Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630425/until-next-time-instagram-post-templateView licenseSpecial warfare Airmen, Army aviators conduct joint airborne training at JBERAn Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653200/photo-image-public-domain-black-2022Free Image from public domain licenseMemorial day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486787/memorial-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseSpecial warfare Airmen, Army aviators conduct joint airborne training at JBERAn Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653202/image-person-public-domain-blackFree Image from public domain licenseHonoring soldiers Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640568/honoring-soldiers-instagram-post-templateView licenseArmy engineers and aircrew conduct helocast training at JBERAn Army CH-47F Chinook, operated by aircrew from B Company, 1…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653683/photo-image-airplane-public-domain-2022Free Image from public domain licenseMemorial day, USA Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640565/memorial-day-usa-instagram-post-templateView licenseArmy engineers and aircrew conduct helocast training at JBERAn Army combat engineer from Breacher Company, 6th Brigade…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653673/photo-image-face-person-airplaneFree Image from public domain licenseHelicopter aircraft editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10118007/helicopter-aircraft-editable-mockupView licenseSpecial warfare Airmen and Army aviators conduct airborne training at JBERhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654554/photo-image-person-airplane-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEquality quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686824/equality-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseSpecial warfare Airmen and Army aviators conduct airborne training at JBERhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654325/photo-image-public-domain-helicopterFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donation blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13149128/blood-donation-blog-banner-templateView licenseSpecial warfare Airmen and Army aviators conduct airborne training at JBERhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654326/photo-image-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donor day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13148779/blood-donor-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseArmy combat engineers and aviators conduct helocast training at JBERArmy combat engineers from Breacher Company, 6th Brigade…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653672/photo-image-person-airplane-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCoast guard Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12727664/coast-guard-instagram-story-templateView licenseSpecial warfare Airmen and Army aviators conduct airborne training at JBERhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654553/photo-image-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAir-sea rescue Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12727676/air-sea-rescue-instagram-story-templateView licenseAir Force special warfare Airmen gear up for airborne operations at JBERAlaska Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster IIIs…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654410/photo-image-person-plane-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640764/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseA U.S. Soldier assigned to 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, U.S. Army Alaska, jumps out of a U.S. Army CH-47…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654550/photo-image-person-public-domain-2022Free Image from public domain licenseFood drive poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714037/food-drive-poster-templateView licenseJBER Special Warfare Airmen hone mountaineering skillsU.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Caterinicchio, a tactical air…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648337/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641538/memorial-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseJBER Special Warfare Airmen hone mountaineering skillsU.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Caterinicchio, a tactical air…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648403/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEarthquake disaster relief poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713975/earthquake-disaster-relief-poster-templateView licenseSoldier fires the M18 Modular Handgun System during small arms live-fire training.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995737/photo-image-fire-public-domain-gunsFree Image from public domain license