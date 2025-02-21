Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageairplaneskybirdpublic domainunited statesaircraftwingfliesA U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 514th Air Mobility Wing, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, flies over Malemute Drop Zone in support of U.S. Army Alaska airborne operations at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 24, 2022. USARAK and USAF units regularly train together to strengthen and maintain joint mission readiness skills in an arctic environment. 