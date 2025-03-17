Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imagemountain laurelpressed flowerericaceaeplant roots vintagelaurel botanical illustrationmedicalvintage latin rose public domainflower paintingKalmia latifoliaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Bigelow, Jacob, 1786-1879 Publication: Boston : Published by Cummings and Hilliard ... ; University Press ... Hilliard and Metcalf, 1817 Language(s): Latin Format: Still image Subject(s): Ericaceae Genre(s): Pictorial Works, Book Illustrations Abstract: Colored engraving of a flowering mountain laurel. Related Title(s): Is part of: American medical botany.; See related catalog record: 2543055R Extent: 1 print : plate mark 22 x 15 cm. 