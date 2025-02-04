Thannen und Cerchenbeum
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Author(s): Kandel, David, -1587., engraver
Contributor(s): Bock, Hieronymus, 1498-1554
Publication: Gedruckt zü Strasburg : Bei Wendel Rihel, Den xxviij Augusti, im Jar MDXLVI [1546]
Language(s): German
Format: Still image
Genre(s): Pictorial Works
Abstract: Illustration of a variety of pine tree. A squirrel climbs the trunk, while a stag approaches the tree with a raised front leg.
Extent: 1 print : 29 x 18 cm.
Technique: woodcut, color
NLM Unique ID: 101456962
NLM Image ID: C03309
Permanent Link: resource.nlm.nih.gov/101456962
