Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageairplanepersonpublic domainusaaircraftwingparachutearmyAir Force and Army conduct airborne operations at JBERArmy paratroopers from the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, descend over Malemute Drop Zone after jumping from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III during airborne training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 24, 2022. Army and Air Force units regularly train together to strengthen and maintain joint mission readiness skills in an arctic environment. Air crew from the 62nd Airlift Wing, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, provided air support for the training. 