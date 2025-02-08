rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Water cart used along Trans.-Sib. Railroad.
Save
Edit Image
japanese warrussian soldiersold photographs abstractrailroad archivecart wheelold carcar historicalwallpaper
History warns blog banner template, editable vintage photography design
History warns blog banner template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357250/history-warns-blog-banner-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Loading a Hospital Train with typhoid victims, Station 83, ManchuriaCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
Loading a Hospital Train with typhoid victims, Station 83, ManchuriaCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654996/photo-image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
World War II poster template, editable vintage photography design
World War II poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21443655/world-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Loading Typhoid patients onto a Hospital Train, Station 83, ManchuriaCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
Loading Typhoid patients onto a Hospital Train, Station 83, ManchuriaCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655012/photo-image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Market in medieval town fantasy remix, editable design
Market in medieval town fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663274/market-medieval-town-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Latrine Cart, HarbinCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):Hoff, John Van Rensslaer, 1848-1920…
Latrine Cart, HarbinCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):Hoff, John Van Rensslaer, 1848-1920…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655007/photo-image-medicine-abstract-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
War history poster template, editable vintage photography design
War history poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475068/war-history-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Water Closet at Military Hospital No. 1, Harbin.
Water Closet at Military Hospital No. 1, Harbin.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647180/water-closet-military-hospital-no-harbinFree Image from public domain license
War poster template, editable vintage photography design
War poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21288641/war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Beware--: drink only approved waterCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): United States. War…
Beware--: drink only approved waterCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): United States. War…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654130/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, vintage train transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, vintage train transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228711/png-customizable-cut-out-design-elementView license
Latrine, HarbinCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):Hoff, John Van Rensslaer, 1848-1920…
Latrine, HarbinCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):Hoff, John Van Rensslaer, 1848-1920…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654815/photo-image-person-medicine-abstractFree Image from public domain license
Vintage television screen editable mockup
Vintage television screen editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829266/vintage-television-screen-editable-mockupView license
Nurse with a Vase of Flowers.
Nurse with a Vase of Flowers.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995674/nurse-with-vase-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Travel quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Travel quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14687216/travel-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
Oral Hygiene: Advertisement for Sozodont, Showing Interior of Drugstore (1896) Collection: Images from the History of…
Oral Hygiene: Advertisement for Sozodont, Showing Interior of Drugstore (1896) Collection: Images from the History of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995814/photo-image-medicine-vintage-abstractFree Image from public domain license
Humanity poster template, editable vintage photography design
Humanity poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21410656/humanity-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Sterile Army Expendable Blood Recipient Set.
Sterile Army Expendable Blood Recipient Set.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995746/sterile-army-expendable-blood-recipient-setFree Image from public domain license
Happy kid in medieval town fantasy remix, editable design
Happy kid in medieval town fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663275/happy-kid-medieval-town-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Lesson of Anatomy of Doctor Johann Deyman.
Lesson of Anatomy of Doctor Johann Deyman.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648559/lesson-anatomy-doctor-johann-deymanFree Image from public domain license
Astrology s quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Astrology s quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686601/astrology-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
Five Officers from the Women's Medical Specialist Corps sightseeing in Washington, D.C.
Five Officers from the Women's Medical Specialist Corps sightseeing in Washington, D.C.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993997/photo-image-face-people-medicineFree Image from public domain license
D-Day & Normandy battle poster template
D-Day & Normandy battle poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640648/d-day-normandy-battle-poster-templateView license
Distillation by means of a metallic stillCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Mendeleyev, Dmitry…
Distillation by means of a metallic stillCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Mendeleyev, Dmitry…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654445/image-medicine-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630803/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Loading a Hospital Train with typhoid patients, Station 83, Manchuria.
Loading a Hospital Train with typhoid patients, Station 83, Manchuria.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647069/photo-image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
No more war editable poster template from original photography of nuclear bomb
No more war editable poster template from original photography of nuclear bomb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22994947/more-war-editable-poster-template-from-original-photography-nuclear-bombView license
Un Accouchement dans la Grèce Ancienne =: Childbirth in Ancient Greece, 1844-1923.
Un Accouchement dans la Grèce Ancienne =: Childbirth in Ancient Greece, 1844-1923.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994001/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Armando Diaz and an Indian Chief
Armando Diaz and an Indian Chief
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648314/armando-diaz-and-indian-chiefFree Image from public domain license
Remembering our soldiers Instagram post template
Remembering our soldiers Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639139/remembering-our-soldiers-instagram-post-templateView license
Kalmia latifoliaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Bigelow, Jacob, 1786-1879 Publication:…
Kalmia latifoliaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Bigelow, Jacob, 1786-1879 Publication:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647658/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary Instagram post template
D-Day anniversary Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639993/d-day-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView license
Health resorts, watering places: La Source de la Grande Grille, Vichy, France.
Health resorts, watering places: La Source de la Grande Grille, Vichy, France.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648140/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641433/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
Liriodendron tulipiferaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Annin & Smith, engravers.…
Liriodendron tulipiferaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Annin & Smith, engravers.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647247/image-flower-plant-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Golf cart editable mockup, realistic vehicle
Golf cart editable mockup, realistic vehicle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482480/golf-cart-editable-mockup-realistic-vehicleView license
About the Horse, antique illustration.
About the Horse, antique illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647530/about-the-horse-antique-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Travel cat, vintage train surreal escapism collage art remix, editable design
Travel cat, vintage train surreal escapism collage art remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672558/travel-cat-vintage-train-surreal-escapism-collage-art-remix-editable-designView license
Nurse Standing in Front of a Table
Nurse Standing in Front of a Table
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648566/nurse-standing-front-tableFree Image from public domain license