Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imageweed farmhandpersonmanpublic domainadultfingerweedsFarmer clipping grass, agriculture.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7952 x 5304 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMedical cannabis Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536772/medical-cannabis-instagram-post-templateView licenseNorth African Wiregrass.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648226/north-african-wiregrassFree Image from public domain licenseHelp refugees poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14749327/help-refugees-poster-templateView licenseVentenata, also know as North African Wiregrass, is a rangeland invasive species. Big Horn County, MT. June 2021.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654612/photo-image-hand-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseHands of resilience poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21430441/hands-resilience-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseWiregrass, agriculture plant.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648501/wiregrass-agriculture-plantFree Image from public domain licenseJoined hands for teamworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916828/joined-hands-for-teamworkView licenseVentenata infestations are seen as lighter yellow patches on hillsides and in grazing land. Seacross Ranch, a 7,000-acre…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654266/photo-image-plant-grass-treeFree Image from public domain licenseJoined hands for teamworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916759/joined-hands-for-teamworkView licenseWiregrass, agriculture plant.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647670/wiregrass-agriculture-plantFree Image from public domain licenseMan presenting thing on his palmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900868/man-presenting-thing-his-palmView licenseNorth African Wiregrass.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647668/north-african-wiregrassFree Image from public domain licenseJoined hands for teamworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916614/joined-hands-for-teamworkView licenseClay Gregory, Crow Tribal member on his ranch. Clay Gregory participated in the ventenata control Targeted Implementation…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654500/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseJoined hands for teamworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916769/joined-hands-for-teamworkView licenseAerial view of farm.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648223/aerial-view-farmFree Image from public domain licenseJoined hands for teamworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915688/joined-hands-for-teamworkView licenseFarmer clipping grass, agriculture.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648222/farmer-clipping-grass-agricultureFree Image from public domain licenseJoined hands for teamworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915977/joined-hands-for-teamworkView licenseNRCS Rangeland Management Specialist Jim Olson. Noxious weed Leafy Spurge is a deep rooted perennial that takes over…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654551/photo-image-public-domain-nature-weedFree Image from public domain licenseHands joined over wooden table remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927566/hands-joined-over-wooden-table-remixView licenseClippings of native grass growth following chemical treatment for the invasive species Ventenata.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648246/photo-image-plant-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseJoined hands for teamworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915595/joined-hands-for-teamworkView licenseSpools of electric fencing used by Seacross Ranch as part of their intense rotational grazing system. Mickey Steward, owner…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654275/photo-image-person-public-domain-gunFree Image from public domain licenseJoined hands for teamworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915689/joined-hands-for-teamworkView licenseLeafy spurge.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647379/leafy-spurgeFree Image from public domain licenseMan presenting thing on his palmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900738/man-presenting-thing-his-palmView licenseCattle grazing. Ryan Rigler participated in the ventenata control Targeted Implementation Plan. He chose to treat the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654256/photo-image-cow-plant-grassFree Image from public domain licenseMan presenting thing on his palmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912231/man-presenting-thing-his-palmView licenseHayfields of Clay Gregory. Clay Gregory participated in the ventenata control Targeted Implementation Plan. He chose to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654262/photo-image-plant-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHands joined over wooden table remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14941024/hands-joined-over-wooden-table-remixView licenseHoundstongue. Bull Mountains; Musselshell County, MT; June 2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655224/photo-image-flower-plant-grassFree Image from public domain licenseJoined hands for teamworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916116/joined-hands-for-teamworkView licensePivot irrigation system on James Robinson's hayland within the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994055/photo-image-plant-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJoined hands for teamworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915687/joined-hands-for-teamworkView licensePivot irrigation system on James Robinson's hayland within the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation. Robinson worked with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071872/photo-image-sky-public-domain-waterFree Image from public domain licenseJoined hands for teamworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916709/joined-hands-for-teamworkView licensePivot irrigation system on James Robinson's hayland within the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation. Robinson worked with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071582/photo-image-cloud-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseMan presenting thing on his palmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912194/man-presenting-thing-his-palmView licensePivot irrigation system on James Robinson's hayland within the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation. Robinson worked with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071578/photo-image-public-domain-green-technologyFree Image from public domain license