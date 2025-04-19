Edit ImageCropU.S. Army (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagebow and arrowarcherysummer campresizearcherskillsfitnessyouth sports2022 CYS Archery Camp_23 resizeThe Fort Drum Child and Youth Services’ Sports and Fitness Summer Camps program offered a variety of activities to keep youths active and having fun all summer. The camps were designed to introduce children to new skills, engage in physical fitness activities and practice fundamental in preparation for fall sports leagues. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 970 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1837 x 1485 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarOur target Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19007626/our-target-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license2022 CYS Summer Soccer Camp_11 resizeThe Fort Drum Child and Youth Services’ Sports and Fitness Summer Camps program offered…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647516/photo-image-football-public-domain-kidsFree Image from public domain licenseArchery logo, editable sports business branding template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13614537/archery-logo-editable-sports-business-branding-template-designView license2022 CYS Summer Soccer CampThe Fort Drum Child and Youth Services’ Sports and Fitness Summer Camps program offered a variety…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653155/image-face-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseGreek mythology podcast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11991601/greek-mythology-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCYS Basketball CampThe Fort Drum Child and Youth Services’ Sports and Fitness Summer Camps program offered a variety of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653158/image-public-domain-basketball-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseBullseye Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522753/bullseye-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCYS Waterwater Rafting_05The Fort Drum Child and Youth Services’ Sports and Fitness Summer Camps program offered a variety…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647776/photo-image-person-public-domain-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseTattoos inspiration Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424458/tattoos-inspiration-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseCYS Summer Rec Sports_21The Fort Drum Child and Youth Services’ Sports and Fitness Summer Camps program offered a variety of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653377/photo-image-plant-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBullseye blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522614/bullseye-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCYS Waterwater RaftingThe Fort Drum Child and Youth Services’ Sports and Fitness Summer Camps program offered a variety of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653375/image-person-public-domain-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseBullseye poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522667/bullseye-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license2022 CYS Summer Soccer CampThe Fort Drum Child and Youth Services’ Sports and Fitness Summer Camps program offered a variety…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653403/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseBullseye Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9410631/bullseye-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCYS Basketball CampThe Fort Drum Child and Youth Services’ Sports and Fitness Summer Camps program offered a variety of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653177/image-people-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSports Summer Camp Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11629151/sports-summer-camp-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCYS Basketball CampThe Fort Drum Child and Youth Services’ Sports and Fitness Summer Camps program offered a variety of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653160/image-people-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSummer camp Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11632380/summer-camp-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license2022 CYS Summer Soccer Camp_15The Fort Drum Child and Youth Services’ Sports and Fitness Summer Camps program offered a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653383/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseKnight fighting dragon fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663237/knight-fighting-dragon-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseCYS Waterwater Rafting_15The Fort Drum Child and Youth Services’ Sports and Fitness Summer Camps program offered a variety…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647775/photo-image-person-public-domain-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic prayer camp Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11553560/islamic-prayer-camp-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCYS Waterwater RaftingThe Fort Drum Child and Youth Services’ Sports and Fitness Summer Camps program offered a variety of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653381/image-people-public-domain-kidFree Image from public domain licenseFitness guide Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993639/fitness-guide-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCYS Basketball Camp_11The Fort Drum Child and Youth Services’ Sports and Fitness Summer Camps program offered a variety of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647679/photo-image-person-public-domain-basketballFree Image from public domain licenseSummer games sports Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693868/summer-games-sports-instagram-post-templateView licenseCYS Waterwater Rafting_14The Fort Drum Child and Youth Services’ Sports and Fitness Summer Camps program offered a variety…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647777/photo-image-person-public-domain-waterFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball tryout blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394967/baseball-tryout-blog-banner-templateView licenseCYS Basketball Camp_04The Fort Drum Child and Youth Services’ Sports and Fitness Summer Camps program offered a variety of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647499/photo-image-person-public-domain-basketballFree Image from public domain licenseParasports Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11655302/parasports-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCYS Flag Football_16The Fort Drum Child and Youth Services’ Sports and Fitness Summer Camps program offered a variety of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647683/photo-image-football-public-domain-kidFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic prayer camp Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11722948/islamic-prayer-camp-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRWB 5KThree cheers for the Red, White and Blue, and for all the Fort Drum community members starting the holiday weekend…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652374/image-person-blue-womanFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball lessons blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394974/baseball-lessons-blog-banner-templateView license2022 Fall Foliage_trailLook up, and you will see that Fort Drum is home to a diverse, colorful range of fall foliage.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654670/photo-image-plant-leaf-treeFree Image from public domain licenseFootball poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950008/football-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license2022 Fall Foliage_10th Mountain Division DriveLook up, and you will see that Fort Drum is home to a diverse, colorful range…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654849/photo-image-person-leaves-treeFree Image from public domain licenseParasports poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11790079/parasports-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license2022 Fall Foliage_Visitors Park_02Look up, and you will see that Fort Drum is home to a diverse, colorful range of fall…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654877/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license