Edit ImageCropU.S. Navy Medicine (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagekenyanairobifemale military officerhospitalfacepersonmanpublic domainPacific Partnership 2022 Provides Physical Therapy Assistance at Balau General Hospital. 220718-N-NC885-1022KOROR, Palau (July 18th, 2022) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ashley Ngatia, from Nairobi, Kenya, provides physical therapy treatment assistance for a patient at the Belau National Hospital in support of Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. 