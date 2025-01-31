Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageus coast guardphoenixpersonpublic domainwatercitytravelscityscapeDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Travels to NY and NJNew York, NY (September 14, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas travels from Pier 83 in Midtown New York City to Bayonne, New Jersey aboard a U.S. Coast Guard Boat operated by USCG Station NY. (DHS Photo by Sydney Phoenix)Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2500 x 1667 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarDisaster relief blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776979/disaster-relief-blog-banner-templateView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in a USCIS Special Naturalization CeremonyLos Angeles, CA (September 17, 2022)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654829/photo-image-hand-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal warming flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9268990/global-warming-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Tours Miami Air Station MiamiMiami, FL (April 13, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647025/photo-image-person-airplane-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal warming poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9268940/global-warming-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Visits CBP CESLOS ANGELES (June 07, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647053/photo-image-hand-border-logoFree Image from public domain licenseFlood blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776978/flood-blog-banner-templateView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Tours Miami Air Station MiamiMiami, FL (April 13, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647893/photo-image-person-airplane-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal warming Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269145/global-warming-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in September 11th Anniversary Commemoration CeremonyNEW YORK CITY (September…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653213/photo-image-flower-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal warming email header template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269138/global-warming-email-header-template-editable-designView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Hosts DHS Veterans Appreciation BreakfastWASHINGTON (November 10, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655028/photo-image-public-domain-plate-foodFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal warming Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243281/global-warming-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseHomeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas joins the U.S. Coast Guard Ceremonial Honor Guard and other DHS employees.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708699/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal warming blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243280/global-warming-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Meets with Poland-Ukraine Border OfficialsRzeszów, Poland (February 16, 2023) Homeland…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071454/photo-image-border-person-logoFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal warming Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243282/global-warming-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Meets LA Coast Guard CrewsSAN PEDRO, CA (December 8, 2021) Homeland Security Secretary…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648294/photo-image-beach-public-domain-2021Free Image from public domain licenseCoast guard Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12727664/coast-guard-instagram-story-templateView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in a USCIS Special Naturalization CeremonyLos Angeles, CA (September 17, 2022)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654839/image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain licenseHelicopter aircraft editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10118007/helicopter-aircraft-editable-mockupView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Tours Miraflores Locks On The Panama CanalPANAMA CITY (April 19, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647546/photo-image-person-public-domain-waterFree Image from public domain licenseCanada & USA tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597263/canada-usa-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in FEMA Announcement EventMIAMI (August 01, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647727/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAir-sea rescue Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12727676/air-sea-rescue-instagram-story-templateView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in USCG Birthday Cake CuttingWashington, D.C. (August 4, 2022) Homeland…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652303/photo-image-hand-person-birthdayFree Image from public domain licenseTravel agency poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948376/travel-agency-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Tours Miraflores Locks On The Panama CanalPANAMA CITY (April 19, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653968/photo-image-person-public-domain-waterFree Image from public domain licenseCity tour guide Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730147/city-tour-guide-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Visits San Vicente Migration CenterPANAMA CITY (April 18, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653983/photo-image-public-domain-ocean-natureFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14633880/san-francisco-poster-templateView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Visits CBP CESLOS ANGELES (June 07, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652913/image-face-border-personFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14633882/san-francisco-facebook-story-templateView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Meet and Greet with USCG MembersHouma, LA (August 23, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652283/image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14633879/san-francisco-instagram-post-templateView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Tours Miami Air Station MiamiMiami, FL (April 13, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653970/image-face-person-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseMen's t-shirt editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544876/mens-t-shirt-editable-mockupView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Attends 2022 USCGA CommencementNEW LONDON, CT (May 18, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647018/photo-image-celebration-public-domain-2022Free Image from public domain licenseClimate action poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9268943/climate-action-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Tours State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, AZPHOENIX (February 6, 2023) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072917/photo-image-person-sky-footballFree Image from public domain license