NEMTI’s Operation Firebreak Exercise Expands Level of Care 220620-N-IT566-0234
CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (June 20, 2022) Sailors assigned to Navy Reserve-Expeditionary Medical Facility (NR-EMF) Bethesda, perform surgery on a simulated patient while serving as the fleet surgical team as part of Operation Firebreak. Operation Firebreak involves patient care from point of injury through Role I, Role II, and Role III care. Operation Firebreak is part of EMF-Navy reserve Bethesda’s operational readiness evaluation (ORE). NR-EMF Bethesda is comprised of Reservists from around the country that came together to complete training which includes equipment familiarization, integrated medical and patient throughput training, medical scenarios, and emergency (fire, security, etc.) training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Kolmel/ Released) www.dvidshub.net/news/423757/nemtis-operation-firebreak-e...
