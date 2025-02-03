Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)1SaveSaveEdit Imagemedicinal mushroommushroom farmingpassionplantpublic domainmushroomrestaurantsgroceryMother Fungi is a gourmet and medicinal mushroom company founded by William Gregg in 2017 in Missoula, Montana with a second location in Chicago, Illinois that opened in 2022.“Founded upon a passion for connecting communities with high quality and locally cultivated gourmet and medicinal mushrooms. We are constantly evolving our products and services to build a stronger connection and relationship with those we serve. We are dedicated to growing mushrooms year round for farmers markets, restaurants, catering companies, grocery stores, CSA's and more!"

Here, workers pack shitaki mushrooms to send to a local grocery for sale.

(USDA/FPAC photo by Preston Keres)

Original public domain image from Flickr

Free for Personal and Business use
Public Domain
U.S. Gov Works

JPEG
Low Resolution 1200 x 800 px
High Resolution (HD) 4928 x 3285 px | 300 dpi 