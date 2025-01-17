rawpixel
Nurse supporting a soldier, Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) (1914)
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
Nurse bandaging soldier's headCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael…
Violence kills peace grows quote Instagram post template
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael, former owner Publication: Kīev :…
Remembering our soldiers Instagram post template
Your milk Tommy (1919)
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
Friend in need (1914)Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
D-Day heroes poster template
Unterm Roten Kreuz =: Under the Red CrossCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Rieth, Paul, 1871…
D-Day poster template
Nurse walking with a soldierCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Golia, 1885-1967, artist…
D-Day heroes Instagram post template
Second aid!Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Butcher, Arthur, active 1910-1925, artist…
D-day anniversary Instagram post template
ABOUT HELP WEB SERVICE USS Haven (US Navy Hospital Ship): Patient attended to by a Doctor and NursePublication: 1953 Format:…
D-Day anniversary festival poster template
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Wounded American soldiers outside of the tentsFormat:…
D-Day & Normandy battle Instagram post template
Red Cross workers carrying wounded bugler into hospitalCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):…
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
First Aid station located in the basement of a shattered housePublication: [United States:] : U.S. Army Signal Corps, [1914…
Memorial day Instagram post template
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 15, Montreuil, France: Receiving woundedFormat: Still image Extent: 1 photoprint. NLM Unique…
D-Day Instagram post template
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 28, Varennes, France: Wounded arriving at hospital
D-Day Instagram post template
Back to BlightyCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael, former ownerGale &…
D-Day anniversary blog banner template
Nurse bandaging a soldier's armCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael…
D-Day invasion poster template
Heldenkreuze =: Hero CrossesCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Usabal, L. (Luis), artist…
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
King George Military Hospital, hospital ward 3Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):…
D-Day anniversary Instagram post template
Great Britain, British Red Cross Society South African Hospital, London, England: Interior of bath tub ward for septic…
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Wounded soldiers resting and reading in one of the…
D-Day heroes poster template
N'envoyez pas trop de blessés de France, O mon doux Jésus, dans notre ambulance =: Do not send too many wounded from…
