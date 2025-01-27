Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedata centermechanicalbatterydatadata collectionengineerdata serversdata engineerStaff engineer Bruis van Vlijmen is seen working inside the Battery Informatics Lab 1070 in the Arrillaga Science Center, Bldg. 57. For more information or additional images, please contact 202-586-5251. www.flickr.com/photos/departmentofenergy/collections/7215... EnergyTechnologyVisualsCollectionETVC@hq.doe.govOriginal public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6720 x 4480 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCloud data poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970024/cloud-data-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseClose-up of battery cyclers in Lab 1070 in the Arrillaga Science Center, Bldg. 57. For more information or additional…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654555/photo-image-factory-public-domain-computerFree Image from public domain licenseCloud data Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970026/cloud-data-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory celebrated the debut of Frontier, the world’s fastest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653883/image-person-public-domain-computerFree Image from public domain licenseCloud data Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11731992/cloud-data-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory celebrated the debut of Frontier, the world’s fastest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648086/photo-image-public-domain-factory-computerFree Image from public domain licenseCloud data blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970028/cloud-data-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThis compact device designed and built at Sandia National Laboratories could become a pivotal component of next-generation…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648116/photo-image-public-domain-factory-laboratoriesFree Image from public domain licenseCloud data Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964914/cloud-data-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Frontier supercomputer at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory earned the top ranking on May 30…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653878/image-public-domain-computer-redFree Image from public domain licenseBlue cloud network logo template, editable digital designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8562365/blue-cloud-network-logo-template-editable-digital-designView licenseThe Frontier supercomputer at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647039/photo-image-person-public-domain-computerFree Image from public domain licenseGold cloud network logo template, editable digital designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8562385/gold-cloud-network-logo-template-editable-digital-designView licenseEntrance to Brookhaven National Laboratory. For more information or additional images, please contact 202-586-5251.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652730/image-person-public-domain-photosFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal cloud network logo template, editable digital designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8562340/minimal-cloud-network-logo-template-editable-digital-designView licenseThe original Scientific Data and Computing Center (SDCC), formerly known as the RHIC and ATLAS Computing Facility.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648108/photo-image-person-public-domain-computerFree Image from public domain licenseCloud data Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816038/cloud-data-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Frontier supercomputer at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory earned the top ranking on May 30…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646929/photo-image-public-domain-computer-redFree Image from public domain licenseNeon cloud network logo template, editable digital designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8562343/neon-cloud-network-logo-template-editable-digital-designView licensePostdoctoral researcher Martha Gross works in an argon glove box with a test battery cell illustrating a lab-scale sodium…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652709/photo-image-face-person-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseTechnology & innovation Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11756252/technology-innovation-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFort Thompson Substation in South Dakota.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648117/fort-thompson-substation-south-dakotaFree Image from public domain licenseTechnology & innovation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11756253/technology-innovation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStanford postdoctoral researcher Stephen Dongmin Kang works at a modular glovebox workstation in Lab 2098, located in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647778/photo-image-person-public-domain-laboratoriesFree Image from public domain licenseArtificial intelligence Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11756261/artificial-intelligence-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseStanford postdoctoral researcher Stephen Dongmin Kang works at a modular glovebox workstation in Lab 2098, located in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654557/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArtificial intelligence poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11756262/artificial-intelligence-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChristine Thatcher, left, and Peter McIlroy are members of the nanobody research team at Sandia National Laboratories.With a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647807/photo-image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseData center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11865583/data-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNational Environmental Justice Conference 2022 March 9-11, 2022, at Washington Marriott @ Metro Center For more information…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654301/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseInfrastructure Engineer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601018/infrastructure-engineer-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe grid still required continuous maintenance during the pandemic to ensure uninterrupted, reliable and safe electricity to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652965/image-grid-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArtificial intelligence Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11756263/artificial-intelligence-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEnd view of a low-energy collision event at the STAR detector at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC) shows particle…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648107/photo-image-moon-pattern-lightFree Image from public domain licenseTechnology & innovation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11756254/technology-innovation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOne plane of three silicon tracker detector modules installed around the beampipe at one end of the STAR detector at the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648136/photo-image-plane-star-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInternet server security poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11936392/internet-server-security-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe STAR detector at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider shows endcap calorimeter electronics (blue with black cables) and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648113/photo-image-planes-star-blueFree Image from public domain licenseTechnology & innovation, editable blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11214663/technology-innovationView licenseStanford postdoctoral researcher Jungjin Park, works at a modular glovebox workstation in Lab 2098, located in the Arrillaga…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647469/photo-image-woman-public-domain-worksFree Image from public domain license