rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Start up owner, RasitaRasita dishes up noodles—and profits—at her shop in Sampang, Madura. Photo: USAID JAPRI.
Save
Edit Image
facepublic domainfoodbusinesswomanadultworkphoto
Business people discussing in a meeting room
Business people discussing in a meeting room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14909334/business-people-discussing-meeting-roomView license
Start up owner, Mohammad FaesFormer business student Mohammad Faes makes wooden picture frames and other handicrafts for…
Start up owner, Mohammad FaesFormer business student Mohammad Faes makes wooden picture frames and other handicrafts for…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654242/image-frames-person-woodenFree Image from public domain license
Smiling female small business owner at a cash register
Smiling female small business owner at a cash register
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912613/smiling-female-small-business-owner-cash-registerView license
Careful bookkeeping for start up is a mustWith careful bookkeeping and proactive marketing, Rasita’s noodle business is…
Careful bookkeeping for start up is a mustWith careful bookkeeping and proactive marketing, Rasita’s noodle business is…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654046/image-hand-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Fresh seafood poster template
Fresh seafood poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039059/fresh-seafood-poster-templateView license
School children playing at a USAID funded school that is locate at a site along the Aceh West Coast Highway USAID/danumurthi…
School children playing at a USAID funded school that is locate at a site along the Aceh West Coast Highway USAID/danumurthi…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3389082/photo-image-face-plant-kidFree Image from public domain license
Smiling female small business owner at a cash register
Smiling female small business owner at a cash register
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912630/smiling-female-small-business-owner-cash-registerView license
Mencontoh ibu mencuci tanganA mother teaches her daughter how to wash her hands properly for good health. Photo: USAID…
Mencontoh ibu mencuci tanganA mother teaches her daughter how to wash her hands properly for good health. Photo: USAID…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652113/image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Editable business apron mockup fabric design
Editable business apron mockup fabric design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12387218/editable-business-apron-mockup-fabric-designView license
A traditional boat anchored off the coast of acehUSAID photo. Original public domain image from Flickr
A traditional boat anchored off the coast of acehUSAID photo. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031503/photo-image-people-waterFree Image from public domain license
Small business blog banner template
Small business blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118041/small-business-blog-banner-templateView license
Fish in supermarket
Fish in supermarket
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647203/fish-supermarketFree Image from public domain license
Smiling female small business owner at a cash register
Smiling female small business owner at a cash register
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912545/smiling-female-small-business-owner-cash-registerView license
Ikan yang baru ditangkapLanding of KM Mutiara Indah, one of the PT Primo Indo Ikan vessels, on January 4 2015. Photo: Peter…
Ikan yang baru ditangkapLanding of KM Mutiara Indah, one of the PT Primo Indo Ikan vessels, on January 4 2015. Photo: Peter…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654248/photo-image-animal-fish-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Fish market poster template
Fish market poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039047/fish-market-poster-templateView license
Children in Aceh Playful Children at a new USAID funded house (2008). USAID partner CHF International, has helped to…
Children in Aceh Playful Children at a new USAID funded house (2008). USAID partner CHF International, has helped to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3389084/photo-image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Smiling female small business owner at a cash register
Smiling female small business owner at a cash register
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912632/smiling-female-small-business-owner-cash-registerView license
Enthusiastic children in class. Photo by USAID. Every child should want to learn. Setiap anak pasti ingin belajar. Original…
Enthusiastic children in class. Photo by USAID. Every child should want to learn. Setiap anak pasti ingin belajar. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4076764/photo-image-public-domain-kids-personFree Image from public domain license
Smiling female small business owner at a cash register
Smiling female small business owner at a cash register
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912625/smiling-female-small-business-owner-cash-registerView license
Raja Hutan, kekayaan keanekaragaman hayati IndonesiaSeekor harimau melewati camera trap yang dipasang oleh TFCA. Harimau…
Raja Hutan, kekayaan keanekaragaman hayati IndonesiaSeekor harimau melewati camera trap yang dipasang oleh TFCA. Harimau…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652165/photo-image-plant-tiger-animalFree Image from public domain license
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901679/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meetingView license
Fish caught by the fishermen are photographed on a measuring board. The pictures will later be scanned and the data…
Fish caught by the fishermen are photographed on a measuring board. The pictures will later be scanned and the data…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647486/photo-image-animal-fish-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Smiling female small business owner at a cash register
Smiling female small business owner at a cash register
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912645/smiling-female-small-business-owner-cash-registerView license
Fish market.
Fish market.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647218/fish-marketFree Image from public domain license
Bakery owner, small business, editable aesthetic illustration
Bakery owner, small business, editable aesthetic illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526553/bakery-owner-small-business-editable-aesthetic-illustrationView license
Menanam pohon ulinUSAID Indonesia Deputy Director of Environment Office, Mark Newton, was accompanied by a student of the…
Menanam pohon ulinUSAID Indonesia Deputy Director of Environment Office, Mark Newton, was accompanied by a student of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654559/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Bakery owner, small business, editable aesthetic illustration
Bakery owner, small business, editable aesthetic illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526619/bakery-owner-small-business-editable-aesthetic-illustrationView license
Farmer. Penyerbukan vanili dilakukan dengan tangan. Petani vanili Agustinus Daka menggunakan tusuk gigi untuk membantu…
Farmer. Penyerbukan vanili dilakukan dengan tangan. Petani vanili Agustinus Daka menggunakan tusuk gigi untuk membantu…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4076784/photo-image-public-domain-leaf-plantFree Image from public domain license
Caucasian woman on the phone, editable design
Caucasian woman on the phone, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887814/caucasian-woman-the-phone-editable-designView license
Raja Hutan, kekayaan keanekaragaman hayati IndonesiaSeekor harimau melewati camera trap yang dipasang oleh TFCA. Harimau…
Raja Hutan, kekayaan keanekaragaman hayati IndonesiaSeekor harimau melewati camera trap yang dipasang oleh TFCA. Harimau…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652426/photo-image-plant-tiger-treeFree Image from public domain license
Female career expo Instagram post template, editable text
Female career expo Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460111/female-career-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Program Director of Culinary Arts Kerri Crean checks on the inventory of edible plants at Gwinnett Technical College in…
Program Director of Culinary Arts Kerri Crean checks on the inventory of edible plants at Gwinnett Technical College in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3306684/free-photo-image-flower-farm-farmer-woman-chefFree Image from public domain license
Editable Baking apron mockup, fabric design
Editable Baking apron mockup, fabric design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12420689/editable-baking-apron-mockup-fabric-designView license
Muslim woman cleaning. Tinggal Ngulir Kran-Cuuurr-Air e Ngalir.
Muslim woman cleaning. Tinggal Ngulir Kran-Cuuurr-Air e Ngalir.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4076757/photo-image-public-domain-person-womanFree Image from public domain license
Digital marketing agency Instagram post template, editable brand kit
Digital marketing agency Instagram post template, editable brand kit
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18784194/digital-marketing-agency-instagram-post-template-editable-brand-kitView license
Red snapper fish.
Red snapper fish.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647224/red-snapper-fishFree Image from public domain license
female apron editable mockup, textile
female apron editable mockup, textile
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12604063/female-apron-editable-mockup-textileView license
Bread-making in Turkmenistan. Original public domain image from Flickr
Bread-making in Turkmenistan. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3382442/free-photo-image-turkmenistan-asia-asianFree Image from public domain license
Work-life balance Instagram post template, editable text
Work-life balance Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464119/work-life-balance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Children outside in Papua. Photo by USAID/DANUMURTHI MAHENDRA. Original public domain image from Flickr
Children outside in Papua. Photo by USAID/DANUMURTHI MAHENDRA. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3389117/photo-image-face-kid-peopleFree Image from public domain license