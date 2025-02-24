Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagekamala harrisvideocell phonetv cc0harriscourtvideo conferencewoman phoneVice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks to the National Congress of American Indians Annual Conference, Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House. (Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson)Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTablet screen mockup, editable technology designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200746/tablet-screen-mockup-editable-technology-designView licenseVice President Kamala Harris participates in a supply chain meeting in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, Wednesday…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652836/image-face-people-bookFree Image from public domain licenseWeekly vlog poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730865/weekly-vlog-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks virtually at the National Bar Association, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735150/photo-image-public-domain-person-2021Free Image from public domain licenseMeeting rooms Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050325/meeting-rooms-instagram-post-templateView licenseVice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks virtually at the National Bar Association, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735263/photo-image-public-domain-person-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWeekly vlog Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730863/weekly-vlog-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseVice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks virtually at the National Bar Association, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708634/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain licenseProtect your privacy Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889278/protect-your-privacy-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseVice President Kamala Harris hosts a dinner for Democratic women governors, Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Vice…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648325/photo-image-flower-women-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVirtual business conference Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237502/png-american-beautifulView licenseVice President Kamala Harris receives her Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in the South Court Auditorium of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652246/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseProtect your privacy Facebook story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889279/protect-your-privacy-facebook-story-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris observe a moment of reflection, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Dr.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647493/photo-image-art-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro TV screen mockupshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10402229/editable-retro-screen-mockupsView licenseVice President Kamala Harris visits The Colada Shop, a Latina owned coffee shop in Washington, D.C., Monday, October 4…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652767/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseVideo conferencing system Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051374/video-conferencing-system-instagram-post-templateView licenseVice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address, Tuesday, February 7…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993953/photo-image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media privacy Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889162/social-media-privacy-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseVice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at a Diwali celebration, Monday, October 24, 2022, in the East Room of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11073007/photo-image-face-people-celebrationFree Image from public domain licenseWifi technology wireless Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11449197/wifi-technology-wireless-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVice President Kamala Harris goes over speech prep for a trip to Singapore in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708726/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain licenseWeekly vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12593546/weekly-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at Centro Nía childcare center, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Washington, D.C.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708872/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media privacy Facebook story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889163/social-media-privacy-facebook-story-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden meets with the COVID-19 Response Team on the latest developments on the omicron variant, Tuesday…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648292/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseProtect your privacy blog banner template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889238/protect-your-privacy-blog-banner-template-editable-design-textView licensePresident Joe Biden receives the updated COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in the South Court Auditorium of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994032/photo-image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media privacy blog banner template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889161/social-media-privacy-blog-banner-template-editable-design-textView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks on the deficit Friday, October 21, 2022, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993940/photo-image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWeekly vlog blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730867/weekly-vlog-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a Joint Session of Congress, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647465/photo-image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseHappy workplace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050041/happy-workplace-instagram-post-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 response and vaccinations, Friday, September 24, 2021, in the State Dining…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648044/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVideo conference blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488407/video-conference-blog-banner-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks during an announcement with Tritium on electric vehicle charger manufacturing Tuesday…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654269/image-public-domain-house-cameraFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media engagement poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601875/social-media-engagement-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSupreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson attends an event on the South Lawn of the White House with President Joe Biden…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653723/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseAge of phones blog banner template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889086/age-phones-blog-banner-template-editable-design-textView licenseWhite House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing, Tuesday, October 12, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647492/photo-image-people-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain license