rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks to the National Congress of American Indians Annual Conference, Tuesday…
Save
Edit Image
kamala harrisvideocell phonetv cc0harriscourtvideo conferencewoman phone
Tablet screen mockup, editable technology design
Tablet screen mockup, editable technology design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200746/tablet-screen-mockup-editable-technology-designView license
Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a supply chain meeting in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, Wednesday…
Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a supply chain meeting in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, Wednesday…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652836/image-face-people-bookFree Image from public domain license
Weekly vlog poster template, editable text and design
Weekly vlog poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730865/weekly-vlog-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks virtually at the National Bar Association, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in the…
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks virtually at the National Bar Association, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735150/photo-image-public-domain-person-2021Free Image from public domain license
Meeting rooms Instagram post template
Meeting rooms Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050325/meeting-rooms-instagram-post-templateView license
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks virtually at the National Bar Association, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in the…
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks virtually at the National Bar Association, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735263/photo-image-public-domain-person-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Weekly vlog Instagram story template, editable text
Weekly vlog Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730863/weekly-vlog-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks virtually at the National Bar Association, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in the…
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks virtually at the National Bar Association, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708634/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain license
Protect your privacy Instagram post template, editable social media design
Protect your privacy Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889278/protect-your-privacy-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Vice President Kamala Harris hosts a dinner for Democratic women governors, Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Vice…
Vice President Kamala Harris hosts a dinner for Democratic women governors, Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Vice…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648325/photo-image-flower-women-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Virtual business conference Instagram story template, editable social media design
Virtual business conference Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237502/png-american-beautifulView license
Vice President Kamala Harris receives her Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in the South Court Auditorium of the…
Vice President Kamala Harris receives her Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in the South Court Auditorium of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652246/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain license
Protect your privacy Facebook story template, editable text
Protect your privacy Facebook story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889279/protect-your-privacy-facebook-story-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris observe a moment of reflection, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Dr.…
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris observe a moment of reflection, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Dr.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647493/photo-image-art-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable retro TV screen mockups
Editable retro TV screen mockups
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10402229/editable-retro-screen-mockupsView license
Vice President Kamala Harris visits The Colada Shop, a Latina owned coffee shop in Washington, D.C., Monday, October 4…
Vice President Kamala Harris visits The Colada Shop, a Latina owned coffee shop in Washington, D.C., Monday, October 4…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652767/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Video conferencing system Instagram post template
Video conferencing system Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051374/video-conferencing-system-instagram-post-templateView license
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address, Tuesday, February 7…
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address, Tuesday, February 7…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993953/photo-image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain license
Social media privacy Instagram post template, editable social media design
Social media privacy Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889162/social-media-privacy-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at a Diwali celebration, Monday, October 24, 2022, in the East Room of the…
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at a Diwali celebration, Monday, October 24, 2022, in the East Room of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11073007/photo-image-face-people-celebrationFree Image from public domain license
Wifi technology wireless Instagram post template, editable text
Wifi technology wireless Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11449197/wifi-technology-wireless-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vice President Kamala Harris goes over speech prep for a trip to Singapore in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building of…
Vice President Kamala Harris goes over speech prep for a trip to Singapore in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708726/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain license
Weekly vlog Instagram post template, editable text
Weekly vlog Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12593546/weekly-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at Centro Nía childcare center, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Washington, D.C.…
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at Centro Nía childcare center, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Washington, D.C.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708872/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain license
Social media privacy Facebook story template, editable text
Social media privacy Facebook story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889163/social-media-privacy-facebook-story-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden meets with the COVID-19 Response Team on the latest developments on the omicron variant, Tuesday…
President Joe Biden meets with the COVID-19 Response Team on the latest developments on the omicron variant, Tuesday…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648292/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Protect your privacy blog banner template, editable design & text
Protect your privacy blog banner template, editable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889238/protect-your-privacy-blog-banner-template-editable-design-textView license
President Joe Biden receives the updated COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in the South Court Auditorium of the…
President Joe Biden receives the updated COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in the South Court Auditorium of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994032/photo-image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Social media privacy blog banner template, editable design & text
Social media privacy blog banner template, editable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889161/social-media-privacy-blog-banner-template-editable-design-textView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the deficit Friday, October 21, 2022, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.…
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the deficit Friday, October 21, 2022, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993940/photo-image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Weekly vlog blog banner template, editable text
Weekly vlog blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730867/weekly-vlog-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a Joint Session of Congress, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in the…
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a Joint Session of Congress, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647465/photo-image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Happy workplace Instagram post template
Happy workplace Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050041/happy-workplace-instagram-post-templateView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 response and vaccinations, Friday, September 24, 2021, in the State Dining…
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 response and vaccinations, Friday, September 24, 2021, in the State Dining…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648044/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Video conference blog banner template
Video conference blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488407/video-conference-blog-banner-templateView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks during an announcement with Tritium on electric vehicle charger manufacturing Tuesday…
President Joe Biden delivers remarks during an announcement with Tritium on electric vehicle charger manufacturing Tuesday…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654269/image-public-domain-house-cameraFree Image from public domain license
Social media engagement poster template, editable text and design
Social media engagement poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601875/social-media-engagement-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson attends an event on the South Lawn of the White House with President Joe Biden…
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson attends an event on the South Lawn of the White House with President Joe Biden…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653723/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain license
Age of phones blog banner template, editable design & text
Age of phones blog banner template, editable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889086/age-phones-blog-banner-template-editable-design-textView license
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing, Tuesday, October 12, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press…
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing, Tuesday, October 12, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647492/photo-image-people-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain license