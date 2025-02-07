Stephen Thornhill trench into the evening to install livestock pipeline at the C.G. Merlo Ranch in San Saba, Texas, on June 10, 2022. The pipeline is cost shared by the U.S. Department of Agriculture USDA Natural Resources Conservation Practice 516 will allow rancher landowner military veteran Chuck Merlo and wife Valerie to connect to their water supply line and pipe rather than carry water to water troughs for their cattle in distant pastures. The work begins with locating the existing water and utility lines, then making the first of multiple passes of the trencher to dig down to where the new water pipe will be buried.
For more information about Livestock Pipeline Conservation Practice 516, go to nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/detail/national/technical/nra/?cid=stelprdb1092538. USDA Media by Lance Cheung.
Original public domain image from Flickr