Edit ImageCropU.S. Army (Source)1SaveSaveEdit Imageblack hawk public domainhelicopter black hawkskymountainblackpublic domainhelicopternew yorkU.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI) re-enact the 'Mogadishu Mile' on Fort Drum, NY Sep. 30, 2022. The 'Mogadishu Mile' took place after the "Black Hawk Down" incident during the Battle of Mogadishu. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Wilson)Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6720 x 4480 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAbout men book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664500/about-men-book-cover-templateView licenseU.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI) re-enact the 'Mogadishu Mile' on Fort Drum, NY Sep. 30, 2022.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654350/photo-image-person-mountain-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWorld apocalypse, sand storm fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672576/world-apocalypse-sand-storm-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseU.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI) re-enact the 'Mogadishu Mile' on Fort Drum, NY Sep. 30, 2022.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646921/photo-image-sky-mountain-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRectangle png shape mockup, New York from the Shelton transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758051/rectangle-png-shape-mockup-new-york-from-the-shelton-transparent-backgroundView licenseU.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI) re-enact the 'Mogadishu Mile' on Fort Drum, NY Sep. 30, 2022.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647812/photo-image-sky-mountain-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDaily vlog blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444949/daily-vlog-blog-banner-templateView licenseU.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI) re-enact the 'Mogadishu Mile' on Fort Drum, NY Sep. 30, 2022.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647820/photo-image-sunset-sky-mountainFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial news Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537068/financial-news-instagram-post-templateView licenseAerial view of Fort Drum, NYhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646917/aerial-view-fort-drumFree Image from public domain licenseNew york Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163373/new-york-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMogadishu MileU.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI) re-enact the 'Mogadishu Mile' on Fort Drum, NY…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654357/photo-image-mountain-public-domain-blackFree Image from public domain licenseCity vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11618676/city-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license10th MTN DIV Change of Command FlyoverU.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct a flyover for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653408/photo-image-person-mountain-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew York Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668033/new-york-facebook-story-templateView license10th MTN DIV Change of Command FlyoverU.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct a flyover for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653186/photo-image-person-mountain-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseGeneral Michael X. Garrett Visits 10th CAB Aerial GunneryU.S. Army Gen. Michael X. Garrett, United States Forces Command…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646903/photo-image-person-public-domain-blackFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license6-6 ACS Gunnery SEP 2022U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 6-6 Air Cavalry Squadron, execute aerial gunnery operations on Fort…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653392/photo-image-public-domain-new-york-2022Free Image from public domain licenseNew York city Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13083850/new-york-city-instagram-post-templateView licenseMountain Live 2022U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI) show their might during a live…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653173/photo-image-person-mountain-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBreakfast spots article poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704887/breakfast-spots-article-poster-template-and-designView license2-10 AHB Aerial Gunnery (OCT 2022)U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2-10 Assault Helicopter Battalion execute aerial gunnery…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654356/photo-image-person-public-domain-new-yorkFree Image from public domain licenseNew york poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11779585/new-york-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license10th CAB and 1-87 IN Air AssaultU.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI) executed an air assault on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653042/photo-image-mountain-public-domain-new-yorkFree Image from public domain licenseWeekend nyc poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913850/weekend-nyc-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license10th CAB and 1-87 IN Air AssaultU.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI) executed an air assault on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653258/photo-image-person-mountain-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew york Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11779584/new-york-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license10th CAB and 1-87 IN Air AssaultU.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI) executed an air assault on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653049/photo-image-person-mountain-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew York city Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14875008/new-york-city-facebook-story-templateView license10th CAB Supports Light Fighters SchoolU.S. Army Soldiers from on Fort Drum, Ny. conduct rappel training during their air…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654343/photo-image-person-light-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRetro monochrome collage with floating elements, hot air balloons, and cityscape editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22405872/image-background-transparent-pngView license6-6 ACS Gunnery SEP 2022U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 6-6 Air Cavalry Squadron, execute aerial gunnery operations on Fort…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653179/photo-image-plant-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNY party invitation card template, editable digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809909/party-invitation-card-template-editable-digital-painting-remixView license10th MTN DIV Visits Norwich UniversityU.S. Army Col. Matt Braman, 10th Mountain Division's Deputy Commander - Support, and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654888/photo-image-mountain-public-domain-2022Free Image from public domain licenseDaily vlog blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786794/daily-vlog-blog-banner-templateView license10th MTN DIV Visits Norwich UniversityU.S. Army Col. Matt Braman, 10th Mountain Division's Deputy Commander - Support, and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654646/photo-image-mountain-public-domain-2022Free Image from public domain licenseNew York city blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967361/new-york-city-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license1-10 AB Executes Aerial GunneryU.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1-10 Attack Battalion, 10th CAB conducts aerial gunnery at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654444/photo-image-public-domain-new-yorkFree Image from public domain license