Edit ImageCropNational Park Service (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagehiking trailpathmeadow pathgrasssceneryplanttreenatureWalking trail along grass fieldOriginal public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8192 x 5464 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRabbit animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661250/rabbit-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseHiking trail along grass fieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648376/hiking-trail-along-grass-fieldFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14495789/album-cover-poster-templateView licenseHiking trail along grass fieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647808/hiking-trail-along-grass-fieldFree Image from public domain licenseJumping rabbit animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661435/jumping-rabbit-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseHiking the Fawn Pass Trail through wildfowersNPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654077/photo-image-flower-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseKid-friendly hiking Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543667/kid-friendly-hiking-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHiking the Fawn Pass Trail, east of the passNPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654081/photo-image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain licenseHiking trails Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381047/hiking-trails-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSunset over Fawn PassNPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653814/sunset-over-fawn-passnps-jacob-frankFree Image from public domain licenseHiking trails blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466427/hiking-trails-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHiking the Fawn Pass Trail along Fawn Creek (2)NPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654082/photo-image-person-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseRabbit rodent animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661107/rabbit-rodent-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseBull elk on the Fawn Pass TrailNPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654075/photo-image-plant-grass-treeFree Image from public domain licenseHiking trails poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684280/hiking-trails-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseElk on Mt. Everts with views of Sepulcher Mountain and Electric PeakNPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652740/photo-image-plant-grass-treeFree Image from public domain licenseRabbit running animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661408/rabbit-running-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseYellowstone Search & Rescue Team training near Mammoth (7)NPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653063/photo-image-plant-tree-mountainFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13280288/album-cover-instagram-post-templateView licenseBackcountry campsite near Shoshone Lake outlet by Jacob W. Frank. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4038433/photo-image-tree-plant-forestFree Image from public domain licenseForest trails poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982060/forest-trails-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBear Management Area sign on Fawn Pass TrailNPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653877/photo-image-plant-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRabbit running animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661426/rabbit-running-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseFall color cottonwoods in Lamar ValleyNPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654810/photo-image-plant-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRabbit rodent animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661344/rabbit-rodent-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseBison calves in Lamar ValleyNPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652930/bison-calves-lamar-valleynps-jacob-frankFree Image from public domain licenseNatural trail poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778232/natural-trail-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe moon rises over a snow-dusted Mt. EvertsNPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653243/photo-image-plant-moon-treeFree Image from public domain licenseHiking trails Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684283/hiking-trails-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseViews of the Coyote Creek headwaters in Absaroaka Beartooth Wilderness by Jacob W. Frank. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4226121/photo-image-public-domain-tree-plantFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14495794/album-cover-facebook-story-templateView licensePreston Park- And Billions More. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3309707/free-photo-image-mountain-summer-grassland-abiesFree Image from public domain licensePodcast channel Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13281108/podcast-channel-instagram-post-templateView licenseWildflowers in Lamar Valley by Jacob W. Frank. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4039045/photo-image-flower-tree-plantFree Image from public domain licenseNatural trail poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11914096/natural-trail-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRanger Dooley leads a string into the backcountry along the Slough Creek Trail by Jacob W. Frank. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4226036/photo-image-public-domain-tree-plantFree Image from public domain licenseRabbits & flower field animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665733/rabbits-flower-field-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseBackpacker hiking collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7012207/backpacker-hiking-collage-element-psdView licenseHiking trails Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597332/hiking-trails-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBackpacker hiking in nature designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7012244/backpacker-hiking-nature-designView license