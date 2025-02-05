rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
USAID UNICEF COVID-19 Vaccines.
Save
Edit Image
usaid womenmalukupersonpublic domainpenwomanadultvaccines
Pet vaccines Instagram post template
Pet vaccines Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451732/pet-vaccines-instagram-post-templateView license
The main target for this door-to-door vaccination is the elderly population. The elderly is about to receive a vaccine shot…
The main target for this door-to-door vaccination is the elderly population. The elderly is about to receive a vaccine shot…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708839/photo-image-public-domain-covid19-womanFree Image from public domain license
HPV vaccine blog banner template, editable text
HPV vaccine blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466569/hpv-vaccine-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The United States Delivers COVID-19 Vaccines to BangladeshThe United States delivers 6 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine…
The United States Delivers COVID-19 Vaccines to BangladeshThe United States delivers 6 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072950/photo-image-person-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain license
HPV vaccine editable poster template
HPV vaccine editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615363/hpv-vaccine-editable-poster-templateView license
COVID-19 Vaccine Doses.
COVID-19 Vaccine Doses.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647562/covid-19-vaccine-dosesFree Image from public domain license
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901679/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meetingView license
The United States delivers 49,140 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Kyrgyzstan on December 13, 2021. [U.S. government photo/ Public…
The United States delivers 49,140 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Kyrgyzstan on December 13, 2021. [U.S. government photo/ Public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652089/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain license
HPV vaccination poster template
HPV vaccination poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13281016/hpv-vaccination-poster-templateView license
USAID-supported mobile vaccination sites vaccinated around 29,000 people. Photo by USAID EpiC. August, 2021. Original public…
USAID-supported mobile vaccination sites vaccinated around 29,000 people. Photo by USAID EpiC. August, 2021. Original public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708744/photo-image-public-domain-covid-19-womanFree Image from public domain license
HPV vaccine Instagram story template, editable social media design
HPV vaccine Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615370/hpv-vaccine-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
COVID-19 vaccination, pandemic. Original public domain image from Flickr
COVID-19 vaccination, pandemic. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732168/photo-image-public-domain-covid19-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
COVID-19 vaccination, pandemic. Original public domain image from Flickr
COVID-19 vaccination, pandemic. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732179/photo-image-public-domain-covid19-peopleFree Image from public domain license
HPV vaccine Instagram post template, editable text
HPV vaccine Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615360/hpv-vaccine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
USAID DART Rescues Teen in Nepal
USAID DART Rescues Teen in Nepal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046083/usaid-dart-rescues-teen-nepalFree Image from public domain license
HPV vaccination poster template, editable text & design
HPV vaccination poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10102866/hpv-vaccination-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Woman washing hands with soap. Photo by: Andri Ginting for USAID. Original public domain image from Flickr
Woman washing hands with soap. Photo by: Andri Ginting for USAID. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708834/photo-image-public-domain-covid19-womanFree Image from public domain license
Pet vaccination blog banner template
Pet vaccination blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452127/pet-vaccination-blog-banner-templateView license
Medical staff helping a patient. Original public domain image from Flickr
Medical staff helping a patient. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708741/photo-image-public-domain-covid-maskFree Image from public domain license
Diverse vaccinated people png, COVID-19 healthcare remix, editable design
Diverse vaccinated people png, COVID-19 healthcare remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9178921/diverse-vaccinated-people-png-covid-19-healthcare-remix-editable-designView license
The United States Delivers COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to EgyptThe United States delivers 1.5 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Egypt on…
The United States Delivers COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to EgyptThe United States delivers 1.5 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Egypt on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647972/photo-image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain license
Pet vaccination Instagram post template
Pet vaccination Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436472/pet-vaccination-instagram-post-templateView license
USAID Jalin supports MNH during COVID-19, Ms Turmini hold her baby before got vaccine in Midwife kussudiati private clinic…
USAID Jalin supports MNH during COVID-19, Ms Turmini hold her baby before got vaccine in Midwife kussudiati private clinic…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4076768/photo-image-public-domain-covid-childFree Image from public domain license
Diverse vaccinated people, COVID-19 healthcare remix, editable design
Diverse vaccinated people, COVID-19 healthcare remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182567/diverse-vaccinated-people-covid-19-healthcare-remix-editable-designView license
Health worker at 37 Military Hospital prepares for the administration of the first COVID-19 vaccine in Ghana.
Health worker at 37 Military Hospital prepares for the administration of the first COVID-19 vaccine in Ghana.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050528/photo-image-logo-covid-vaccineFree Image from public domain license
Diverse vaccinated people, COVID-19 healthcare remix, editable design
Diverse vaccinated people, COVID-19 healthcare remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182565/diverse-vaccinated-people-covid-19-healthcare-remix-editable-designView license
Vice President Kamala Harris receives her Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in the South Court Auditorium of the…
Vice President Kamala Harris receives her Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in the South Court Auditorium of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652246/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain license
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901771/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meetingView license
Children in Aceh Playful Children at a new USAID funded house (2008). USAID partner CHF International, has helped to…
Children in Aceh Playful Children at a new USAID funded house (2008). USAID partner CHF International, has helped to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3389084/photo-image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Business meeting remix
Business meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887739/business-meeting-remixView license
USAID Jalin supports MNH during COVID-19
USAID Jalin supports MNH during COVID-19
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4076781/usaid-jalin-supports-mnh-during-covid-19Free Image from public domain license
HPV vaccination Instagram story template, editable design
HPV vaccination Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107042/hpv-vaccination-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Pemeriksaan sebelum vaksinasi COVID-19On 4 November 2021, health workers from Puskesmas (health center) Sikumana held…
Pemeriksaan sebelum vaksinasi COVID-19On 4 November 2021, health workers from Puskesmas (health center) Sikumana held…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652177/image-people-public-domain-vaccinesFree Image from public domain license
HPV vaccination blog banner template, editable text
HPV vaccination blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10102865/hpv-vaccination-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Enthusiastic children in class. Photo by USAID. Every child should want to learn. Setiap anak pasti ingin belajar. Original…
Enthusiastic children in class. Photo by USAID. Every child should want to learn. Setiap anak pasti ingin belajar. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4076764/photo-image-public-domain-kids-personFree Image from public domain license
HPV vaccination social story template, editable Instagram design
HPV vaccination social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10102867/hpv-vaccination-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Tenaga kesehatan mempersiapkan vaksin COVID-19 bantuan dari USAID untuk disuntikkanOn 4 November 2021, health workers from…
Tenaga kesehatan mempersiapkan vaksin COVID-19 bantuan dari USAID untuk disuntikkanOn 4 November 2021, health workers from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647784/photo-image-hand-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable sketch book mockup design
Editable sketch book mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView license
Medical vaccinating a patient. Original public domain image from Flickr
Medical vaccinating a patient. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708835/photo-image-public-domain-covid-peopleFree Image from public domain license