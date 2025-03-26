Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonmanpublic domainportraitadultmarketingindustryUSDA Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS)Â Commodity Supervisor Joe Barksdale at work at Cargill Meat Solutions, Friona, Texas, Sept. 20, 2022.(USDA/FPAC photos by Preston Keres)Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4928 x 3285 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar3D mechanic in a garage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12233561/mechanic-garage-illustration-editable-designView licenseUSDA Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS)Â Commodity Supervisor Joe Barksdale at work at Cargill Meat Solutions, Friona…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654468/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseReal estate, investment photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903272/real-estate-investment-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseRed meat industry.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647051/red-meat-industryFree Image from public domain licenseMethod acting, editable entertainment word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336850/method-acting-editable-entertainment-word-remixView licenseUSDA Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS)Â Commodity Graders (Red Meat) at work at Cargill Meat Solutions, Friona, Texas…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654727/photo-image-hand-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMovie time, editable entertainment 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189802/movie-time-editable-entertainment-remixView licenseUSDA Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS)Â Commodity Graders (Red Meat) at work at Cargill Meat Solutions, Friona, Texas…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648101/photo-image-person-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseActing class, editable entertainment word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336833/acting-class-editable-entertainment-word-remixView licenseUSDA Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS)Â Commodity Graders (Red Meat) at work at Cargill Meat Solutions, Friona, Texas…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654688/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseReal estate, investment photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11917911/real-estate-investment-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseRed meat industry.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646989/red-meat-industryFree Image from public domain licenseDigital marketing png element, editable collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788329/digital-marketing-png-element-editable-collage-remixView licenseRed meat industry.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646986/red-meat-industryFree Image from public domain licenseMovie time, editable entertainment 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207478/movie-time-editable-entertainment-remixView licenseRed meat industry.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647295/red-meat-industryFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788623/social-media-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseRed meat industry.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647033/red-meat-industryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D delivery man cartoon illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12129922/editable-delivery-man-cartoon-illustrationView licenseRed meat industry.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646972/red-meat-industryFree Image from public domain licenseSocial network, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191765/social-network-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseRed meat industry.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647829/red-meat-industryFree Image from public domain licenseContent marketing, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191767/content-marketing-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseRed meat industry.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647049/red-meat-industryFree Image from public domain licenseMovie time, editable entertainment word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189604/movie-time-editable-entertainment-word-remixView licenseRed meat industry.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647805/red-meat-industryFree Image from public domain licenseMethod acting, editable entertainment word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336837/method-acting-editable-entertainment-word-remixView licenseUSDA Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS)Â Commodity Graders (Red Meat) at work at Cargill Meat Solutions, Friona, Texas…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654679/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseDate night, editable entertainment 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189908/date-night-editable-entertainment-remixView licenseUSDA Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS)Â Commodity Grader (Shell Egg) DeDe Elliott at work at Cal Maine Foods, Farewell…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654480/photo-image-public-domain-2022-pillFree Image from public domain licenseMovie time, editable word collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9333869/movie-time-editable-word-collage-remixView licenseUSDA Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS)Â Commodity Grader (Shell Egg) DeDe Elliott at work at Cal Maine Foods, Farewell…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647806/photo-image-person-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseInfluencer marketing png element, editable collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788708/influencer-marketing-png-element-editable-collage-remixView licenseUSDA Agricultural Marketing Service Livestock & Poultry Programs Training Coordinator Jodie Pitcock (blue helmet) trains…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648093/photo-image-blue-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseMovie time, editable entertainment word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199987/movie-time-editable-entertainment-word-remixView licenseEgg grading process, conveyor belt.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647268/egg-grading-process-conveyor-beltFree Image from public domain licenseDigital marketing agency Instagram post template, editable brand kithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18784418/digital-marketing-agency-instagram-post-template-editable-brand-kitView licensePoultry and Egg grading facility.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648087/poultry-and-egg-grading-facilityFree Image from public domain licenseSustainable seafood Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824176/sustainable-seafood-facebook-post-templateView licenseStack of white eggs.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648094/stack-white-eggsFree Image from public domain license