Navy Medical Team Supports Louisiana Hospital
210821-N-PC620-0183
LAFAYETTE, La. — U.S. Navy. Capt. Sean McKay, a physician from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bethesda and the medical support team (MST) senior medical officer, right, directs MST members while moving a COVID positive patient to the prone position, which improves oxygenation at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center during the COVID-19 response operations in Lafayette, Louisiana, Aug. 21, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID-19 response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)
Original public domain image from Flickr