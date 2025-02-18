Edit ImageCropU.S. Navy Medicine (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imageanesthesiahospitalhealthcare providershealthcaremedical images anesthesiamedicinepp22medical procedurePacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy. 220624-N-YL073-1185VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24, 2022) – U.S. Navy medical professionals provide preoperative anesthesia care to a patient aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) during Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22). Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shamira Purifoy)Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5568 x 3712 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarDoctor diagnose patient healthcare remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14972527/doctor-diagnose-patient-healthcare-remixView licensePacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1336VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648007/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient healthcare remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14972502/doctor-diagnose-patient-healthcare-remixView licensePacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy. 220624-N-YL073-1153VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648380/photo-image-public-domain-doctor-surgeryFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient healthcare remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14972521/doctor-diagnose-patient-healthcare-remixView licensePacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy. 220624-N-YL073-1237VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647887/photo-image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient healthcare remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14972541/doctor-diagnose-patient-healthcare-remixView licensePacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1306VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648372/photo-image-person-phone-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient healthcare remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14972516/doctor-diagnose-patient-healthcare-remixView licensePacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1287VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648364/photo-image-public-domain-hospital-doctorFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient symptoms at the hospital remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927686/doctor-diagnose-patient-symptoms-the-hospital-remixView licensePacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy. 220624-N-YL073-1254VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647708/photo-image-public-domain-hospital-doctorFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient symptoms at the hospital remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927598/doctor-diagnose-patient-symptoms-the-hospital-remixView licensePacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy. 220624-N-YL073-1224VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648014/photo-image-public-domain-doctor-surgeryFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient symptoms at the hospital remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927440/doctor-diagnose-patient-symptoms-the-hospital-remixView licensePacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1375VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648053/photo-image-public-domain-hospital-doctorFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient symptoms at the hospital remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927823/doctor-diagnose-patient-symptoms-the-hospital-remixView licensePacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1037VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648056/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient symptoms at the hospital remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927532/doctor-diagnose-patient-symptoms-the-hospital-remixView licensePacific Partnership 2022 Performs Laser Treatment for Burn Scars Aboard USNS Mercy220624-N-YL073-1138VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648011/photo-image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient symptoms at the hospital remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927915/doctor-diagnose-patient-symptoms-the-hospital-remixView licensePacific Partnership 2022 Performs Laser Treatment for Burn Scars Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1146VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647722/photo-image-public-domain-doctor-surgeryFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient symptoms at the hospital remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927595/doctor-diagnose-patient-symptoms-the-hospital-remixView licensePacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1027VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647860/photo-image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient symptoms at the hospital remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927483/doctor-diagnose-patient-symptoms-the-hospital-remixView licensePacific Partnership 2022 Performs Laser Treatment for Burn Scars Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1121VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648366/photo-image-public-domain-doctor-surgeryFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient symptoms at the hospital remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927337/doctor-diagnose-patient-symptoms-the-hospital-remixView licensePacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1062VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647736/photo-image-medicine-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient symptoms at the hospital remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927494/doctor-diagnose-patient-symptoms-the-hospital-remixView licensePacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1085VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648010/photo-image-medicine-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseCare, editable word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9335623/care-editable-word-remixView licensePUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Aug. 13, 2022) – Cmdr. Jesse Bandle, a surgeon from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646916/photo-image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseKids insurance poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11901664/kids-insurance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePacific Partnership 2022 performs hernia surgery aboard USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) 220813-N-AU520-2005PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647342/photo-image-person-medicine-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMedical emergency Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478033/medical-emergency-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1280VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652598/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052470/online-doctor-instagram-post-templateView licensePUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Aug. 13, 2022) – Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22) medical professionals perform a hernia repair…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646963/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHealth care clinic blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459105/health-care-clinic-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Navy and Vietnamese Doctors Operate on a Vietnamese Child220630-N-AU520-1038TUY HOA, VIETNAM (June 30, 2022) – Cmdr.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648055/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license