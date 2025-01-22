USDA leadership visit an urban farm The Well at Oxon Run, an intergenerational farm and community wellness space in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Ward 8, in Southeast, Washington, D.C.
This space has been envisioned alongside residents of the community, and is now led by Jaren Hill Lockridge, Director of The Well and a resident of the neighborhood. DC Greens has built a channel for resources to flow into this community - filling The Well - so that neighbors have what they need to define and create wellness on their own terms. The Well which opened this spring, is a one-acre site will be home to seasonal crop production, a pick-your-own flower garden, a farm stand, an orchard with chickens, a greenhouse, herb and pollinator gardens, and a large youth garden with outdoor classroom. In addition to farm and garden activities, the space will host local art features and a community gathering spot perfect for theater and dance performances. This will be a space for elders and youth. The well is partnering with the public elementary, middle, and high school to motivate youth to become heath cautious as well as work the crops.
(USDA/FPAC photo by Preston Keres)
Original public domain image from Flickr