Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageun flagpublic domainflagmugdeskphotocc0creative commons 0DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Meets with Filippo GrandiWashington, D.C. (April 11, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas meets with the United Nations Refugee Agency’s High Commissioner Filippo Grandi at DHS Headquarters in Washington D.C. (DHS Photo by Benjamin Applebaum)Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 849 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2500 x 1769 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPresentation slide screen editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205477/presentation-slide-screen-editable-mockupView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in House Judiciary Committe HearingWashington, D.C. (April 28, 2022) Homeland…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647891/photo-image-hand-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license4th of July poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in HAC-HS FY 23 Budget HearingWashington, D.C. (April 27, 2022) Homeland…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654184/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license4th of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18343395/4th-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in House Judiciary Committe HearingWashington, D.C. (April 28, 2022) Homeland…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653956/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in NLEOMF Candlelight VigilWashington, D.C. (May 13, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652904/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Oktoberfest festival design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15367574/editable-oktoberfest-festival-design-element-setView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in Secretary’s Awards CeremonyBurlington, VT (April 8, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647571/photo-image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Oktoberfest festival design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15367677/editable-oktoberfest-festival-design-element-setView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in NLEOMF Candlelight VigilWashington, D.C. (May 13, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652778/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Oktoberfest festival design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15367641/editable-oktoberfest-festival-design-element-setView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Partcipates in Cyber Education/Workforce SummitWashington, D.C. (July 19, 2022) Homeland…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647950/photo-image-mobile-phone-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Oktoberfest festival design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15367582/editable-oktoberfest-festival-design-element-setView licenseFlag of Canada and the United States.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647534/flag-canada-and-the-united-statesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Oktoberfest festival design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15367649/editable-oktoberfest-festival-design-element-setView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in NLEOMF Candlelight VigilWashington, D.C. (May 13, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652691/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Oktoberfest festival design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15367601/editable-oktoberfest-festival-design-element-setView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates 28th Annual Blue MassWashington, D.C. (May 3, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652901/photo-image-blue-public-domain-lineFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseWashington, D.C. (January 20, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks at the 90th Winter Meeting of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652551/image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWashington, D.C. (January 20, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks at the 90th Winter Meeting of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652561/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Oktoberfest festival design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15367676/editable-oktoberfest-festival-design-element-setView licenseSecurity Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks at the 90th Winter Meeting of the United States Conference of Mayors at the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652547/image-people-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain licenseSports motivation logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in USSS Awards CeremonyWashington, D.C. (May 6, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652898/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Oktoberfest festival design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15368120/editable-oktoberfest-festival-design-element-setView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Attends SOA Inaugural CeremonyLOS ANGELES (June 07, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647956/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Oktoberfest festival design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15368035/editable-oktoberfest-festival-design-element-setView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Meets with Muslim Community LeadersWashington, D.C. (April 11, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654185/image-face-ramadan-sunsetFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Oktoberfest festival design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15367598/editable-oktoberfest-festival-design-element-setView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in NLEOMF Candlelight VigilWashington, D.C. (May 13, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652775/image-face-person-lightFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare branding logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in HAC-HS FY 23 Budget HearingWashington, D.C. (April 27, 2022) Homeland…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654176/image-face-people-laptopFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Oktoberfest festival design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15368031/editable-oktoberfest-festival-design-element-setView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in USSS Awards CeremonyWashington, D.C. (May 6, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652706/image-gold-logo-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWorld War II poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21443655/world-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in USCG Birthday Cake CuttingWashington, D.C. (August 4, 2022) Homeland…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652303/photo-image-hand-person-birthdayFree Image from public domain license