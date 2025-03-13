Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagevolunteerflower headpeople gardening photovolunteer planting flowerswallpaperdesktop wallpaperflowerplantVolunteers, including Ms. Christie Vilsack, help plant flowers and vegetables in the People’s Garden outside of USDA Headquarters in Washington, D.C., April 1, 2022.(USDA/FPAC photo by Preston Keres)Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3840 x 2160 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVolunteer with us blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064933/volunteer-with-blog-banner-templateView licenseVolunteers, including Ms. Christie Vilsack, help plant flowers and vegetables in the People’s Garden outside of USDA…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654223/photo-image-flower-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseVolunteer blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064611/volunteer-blog-banner-templateView licenseVolunteers, including Ms. Christie Vilsack, help plant flowers and vegetables in the People’s Garden outside of USDA…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654198/image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseVolunteer blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064936/volunteer-blog-banner-templateView licenseVolunteers, including Ms. Christie Vilsack, help plant flowers and vegetables in the People’s Garden outside of USDA…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646911/photo-image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseVolunteer Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466535/volunteer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVolunteers, including Ms. Christie Vilsack, help plant flowers and vegetables in the People’s Garden outside of USDA…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654419/image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseCall for volunteers inspiration templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13270659/call-for-volunteers-inspiration-templateView licenseUSDA's Farm Service Agency (FSA) Administrator Zach Ducheneaux and other leadership join Ronnie Webb of the Green Scheme to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653997/photo-image-plant-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVolunteer community poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715293/volunteer-community-poster-template-and-designView licenseMrs. Christie Vilsack and USDA Volunteers tend to thePeople's Garden located next to the USDA Whitten Building in Washington…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648082/photo-image-flower-plant-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVolunteer with us blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667516/volunteer-with-blog-banner-templateView licenseUSDA's Farm Service Agency (FSA) Administrator Zach Ducheneaux and other leadership join Ronnie Webb of the Green Scheme to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647543/photo-image-plant-leaf-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCall for volunteers blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559070/call-for-volunteers-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseUSDA's Farm Service Agency (FSA) Administrator Zach Ducheneaux and other leadership join Ronnie Webb of the Green Scheme to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653966/photo-image-public-domain-children-greenFree Image from public domain licenseCommunity volunteers Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577496/community-volunteers-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMrs. Christie Vilsack and USDA Volunteers tend to thePeople's Garden located next to the USDA Whitten Building in Washington…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648081/photo-image-flower-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseVolunteer needed blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061379/volunteer-needed-blog-banner-templateView licenseUSDA's Farm Service Agency (FSA) Administrator Zach Ducheneaux and other leadership join Ronnie Webb of the Green Scheme to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654426/image-face-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseGardening service blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10505621/gardening-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMrs. Christie Vilsack and USDA Volunteers tend to thePeople's Garden located next to the USDA Whitten Building in Washington…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648103/photo-image-plant-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseCommunity garden week social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9978516/community-garden-week-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseMrs. Christie Vilsack and USDA Volunteers tend to thePeople's Garden located next to the USDA Whitten Building in Washington…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647124/photo-image-hand-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseReforestation program blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597027/reforestation-program-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseVegetable garden, sprout.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646979/vegetable-garden-sproutFree Image from public domain licenseReforestation program blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931103/reforestation-program-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseVegetable garden, sprout.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646948/vegetable-garden-sproutFree Image from public domain licenseGreen thumbs club blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463889/green-thumbs-club-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseNRCS National Plant Materials Center Manager David Kidwell-Slak and his team plant Cereal Rye as a cover crop in the garden…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652201/photo-image-plants-public-domain-soilFree Image from public domain licenseVolunteer Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748079/volunteer-facebook-post-templateView licenseCereal Rye in farmer's hands.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647982/cereal-rye-farmers-handsFree Image from public domain licenseBeach cleanup blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667519/beach-cleanup-blog-banner-templateView licenseNRCS National Plant Materials Center Manager David Kidwell-Slak and his team plant Cereal Rye as a cover crop in the garden…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652182/photo-image-plant-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePlant a tree blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598178/plant-tree-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseVolunteers from Habitat for Humanity, Home Depot, Antioch Baptist Church, active and retired military veterans, and members…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647441/photo-image-people-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVolunteer Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747923/volunteer-facebook-post-templateView licenseMaryland Conservation Steward Kimberly Raikes is hosting a “Careers in Conservation” farmer learning event at the Whitelock…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652659/photo-image-person-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseCommunity service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11636970/community-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Garden of Happiness, founder Karen Washington at her mural dedication in the Bronx in New York City is more than a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652361/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license