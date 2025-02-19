Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imageleek gardenroots plants public domainleekcommunity gardenplantpersonpublic domainfoodHarvesting organic vegetables.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8256 x 5504 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSupport local farmers editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12639041/support-local-farmers-editable-poster-templateView licenseFreshly harvest vegetables.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648144/freshly-harvest-vegetablesFree Image from public domain licenseSupport local farmers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377186/support-local-farmers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePaloma Cardoza, market garden education coordinator, and Marcos Giossi, market garden farm coordinator, both with the Urban…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654631/photo-image-plant-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license3D farmer holding vegetables basket editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394776/farmer-holding-vegetables-basket-editable-remixView licensePaloma Cardoza, market garden education coordinator, and Marcos Giossi, market garden farm coordinator, both with the Urban…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654585/photo-image-person-public-domain-familiesFree Image from public domain license3D farmer girl holding potato crate editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394247/farmer-girl-holding-potato-crate-editable-remixView licenseHarvesting vegetable.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648137/harvesting-vegetableFree Image from public domain licenseSupport local farmers blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12639042/support-local-farmers-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFreshly harvest vegetables.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646984/freshly-harvest-vegetablesFree Image from public domain licenseSupport local farmers Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12639039/support-local-farmers-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePaloma Cardoza, market garden education coordinator, and Marcos Giossi, market garden farm coordinator, both with the Urban…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654655/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseSupport local farmers blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428542/support-local-farmers-blog-banner-templateView licenseHarvesting organic vegetables.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647280/harvesting-organic-vegetablesFree Image from public domain licenseGreen paper grocery shopping bag mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14883768/green-paper-grocery-shopping-bag-mockup-editable-designView licenseFarmer digging plant.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647841/farmer-digging-plantFree Image from public domain licenseVegetable gardening Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836765/vegetable-gardening-instagram-post-templateView licensePaloma Cardoza, market garden education coordinator, and Marcos Giossi, market garden farm coordinator, both with the Urban…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654668/photo-image-plant-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic vegetables Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702647/organic-vegetables-instagram-post-templateView licenseFarmer harvesting carrots.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647855/farmer-harvesting-carrotsFree Image from public domain licenseSupport local farmers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890012/support-local-farmers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFarmer harvesting carrots.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648145/farmer-harvesting-carrotsFree Image from public domain licenseCommunity service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11636970/community-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHarvesting organic vegetable.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648162/harvesting-organic-vegetableFree Image from public domain license3D male farmer illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12234433/male-farmer-illustration-editable-designView licenseSwede hollow garden, owned, tended and harvested by the Urban Roots organization in St-Paul, Minnesota, on Sept. 28, 2022.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654661/photo-image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic vegetables poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830416/organic-vegetables-poster-templateView licenseMarket Garden youth interns tend to small-crop production at the Rivoli Bluffs Farm in St-Paul, Minnesota, Sept. 28, 2022.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654893/photo-image-plant-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseGardeners editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12751309/gardeners-editable-design-community-remixView licenseFarmer harvesting carrots.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647849/farmer-harvesting-carrotsFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377176/kitchen-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMarket Garden youth interns tend to small-crop production at the Rivoli Bluffs Farm in St-Paul, Minnesota, Sept. 28, 2022.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654669/photo-image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain license3D farmer holding vegetables basket editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12453476/farmer-holding-vegetables-basket-editable-remixView licenseMarket Garden youth interns tend to small-crop production at the Rivoli Bluffs Farm in St-Paul, Minnesota, Sept. 28, 2022.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654667/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseAgriculture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499650/agriculture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHarvesting organic vegetable.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646976/harvesting-organic-vegetableFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic fresh market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12480160/organic-fresh-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSmall-crop production, harvesting carrot.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647032/small-crop-production-harvesting-carrotFree Image from public domain licenseFresh vegetable market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12480256/fresh-vegetable-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMarket Garden youth interns tend to small-crop production at the Rivoli Bluffs Farm in St-Paul, Minnesota, Sept. 28, 2022.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646974/photo-image-person-public-domain-familiesFree Image from public domain license