DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Tours Miami Air Station MiamiMiami, FL (April 13, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tours U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami, where he was briefed on Coast Guard operations in the area as well as participated in a meeting with District 7 leadership. (DHS Photo by Benjamin Applebaum)Original public domain image from Flickr 