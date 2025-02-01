Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefood bankvolunteervolunteer foodpersonpublic domainfoodclothingbankDHS Deputy Secretary Tien Volunteers at Capital Area Food BankWashington, D.C. (April 21, 2022) Homeland Security Deputy Secretary John Tien, alongside Veterans Affairs Deputy Secretary Donald Remy, receives a tour of the Capital Area Food Bank and helps to sort and pack donated food into boxes for distribution as part of VetServe 2022. VetServe 2022 is a campaign to strengthen volunteer capacity across the nation with military veterans. (DHS Photo by Benjamin Applebaum)Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 810 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2500 x 1687 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVolunteer blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065085/volunteer-blog-banner-templateView licenseDHS Deputy Secretary Tien Volunteers at Capital Area Food BankWashington, D.C. (April 21, 2022) Homeland Security Deputy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647021/photo-image-person-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain licenseDonate your time Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065034/donate-your-time-facebook-post-templateView licenseDHS Deputy Secretary Tien Volunteers at Capital Area Food BankWashington, D.C. (April 21, 2022) Homeland Security Deputy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647533/photo-image-person-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas shelter Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874315/christmas-shelter-facebook-post-templateView licenseDHS Deputy Secretary Tien Volunteers at Capital Area Food BankWashington, D.C. (April 21, 2022) Homeland Security Deputy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654186/image-person-factory-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBeach cleanup blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065087/beach-cleanup-blog-banner-templateView licenseStacked paint trays, renovation.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995754/stacked-paint-trays-renovationFree Image from public domain licensePlastic volunteers Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065027/plastic-volunteers-facebook-post-templateView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in NLEOMF Candlelight VigilWashington, D.C. (May 13, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652691/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFood drive Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985823/food-drive-facebook-post-templateView licenseDHS HQ CFC Awards CeremonyWashington, D.C. (April 11, 2022) Homeland Security Deputy Secretary John Tien attends the DHS…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654167/image-person-logo-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDonation Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650282/donation-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Volunteers at Capital Area Food BankWASHINGTON (November 23, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993895/photo-image-person-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain licenseDonation, charity advertisement poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577345/donation-charity-advertisement-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Gives Opening Remarks for The Mission Continues on MLK Day of ServiceWASHINGTON (January…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072916/photo-image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCharity event poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577141/charity-event-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDHS HQ CFC Awards CeremonyWashington, D.C. (April 11, 2022) Homeland Security Deputy Secretary John Tien attends the DHS…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654157/image-plant-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas shelter Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985602/christmas-shelter-facebook-post-templateView licenseDHS Deputy Secretary Participates in White House HBCU EventWashington, D.C. (March 16, 2022) Homeland Security Deputy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647058/photo-image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain licenseCharity event Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650287/charity-event-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Volunteers at Capital Area Food BankWASHINGTON (November 23, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993892/photo-image-person-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain licenseJoin us poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971447/join-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in Secretary’s Awards CeremonyMiami, FL (April 13, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653977/photo-image-airplane-public-domain-2022Free Image from public domain licenseVolunteer Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061746/volunteer-facebook-post-templateView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in House Judiciary Committe HearingWashington, D.C. (April 28, 2022) Homeland…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647891/photo-image-hand-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVolunteer community blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064347/volunteer-community-blog-banner-templateView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Meets with Filippo GrandiWashington, D.C. (April 11, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647876/photo-image-public-domain-2022Free Image from public domain licenseJoin us Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11557220/join-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Tours Miami Seaport Shed “E”Miami, FL (April 13, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654152/photo-image-public-domain-2022-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseJoin us Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971452/join-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in NLEOMF Candlelight VigilWashington, D.C. (May 13, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647556/photo-image-face-light-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCharity event Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758654/charity-event-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Tours Miami Seaport Shed “E”Miami, FL (April 13, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647540/photo-image-people-public-domain-2022Free Image from public domain licenseCharity event poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11219455/charity-event-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Tours Miami Seaport Shed “E”Miami, FL (April 13, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647062/photo-image-dog-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFood drive blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650367/food-drive-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in NLEOMF Candlelight VigilWashington, D.C. (May 13, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647017/photo-image-face-light-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJoin us blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971439/join-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Volunteers at Capital Area Food BankWASHINGTON (November 23, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072761/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license