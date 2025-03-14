Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit ImagemayflowerplantfacepersonchurchmanfirefightersDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates 28th Annual Blue MassWashington, D.C. (May 3, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas joins law enforcement officials, first responders, police officers, firefighters, and others for the 28th Annual Blue Mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Northwest Washington, D.C. The Blue Mass honors law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty throughout the previous year. (DHS Photo by Benjamin Applebaum)Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 844 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2500 x 1758 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMay day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639772/may-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates 28th Annual Blue MassWashington, D.C. (May 3, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647550/photo-image-hand-person-blueFree Image from public domain license3D newly wed couple, wedding editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397040/newly-wed-couple-wedding-editable-remixView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates 28th Annual Blue MassWashington, D.C. (May 3, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647016/photo-image-face-blue-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMay day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762184/may-day-poster-templateView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates 28th Annual Blue MassWashington, D.C. (May 3, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653967/image-face-person-logoFree Image from public domain license3D newly wed couple at church editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12457236/newly-wed-couple-church-editable-remixView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates 28th Annual Blue MassWashington, D.C. (May 3, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654175/image-face-person-blueFree Image from public domain license3D gay couple wedding, LGBTQ editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12457795/gay-couple-wedding-lgbtq-editable-remixView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates 28th Annual Blue MassWashington, D.C. (May 3, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654189/image-person-wood-blueFree Image from public domain license3D gay couple wedding, LGBTQ editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454368/gay-couple-wedding-lgbtq-editable-remixView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates 28th Annual Blue MassWashington, D.C. (May 3, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654190/photo-image-person-art-blueFree Image from public domain license3D editable gay couple wedding remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12414167/editable-gay-couple-wedding-remixView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates 28th Annual Blue MassWashington, D.C. (May 3, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647568/photo-image-person-blue-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAsian man holding houseplant png, hobby editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10232512/asian-man-holding-houseplant-png-hobby-editable-remixView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates 28th Annual Blue MassWashington, D.C. (May 3, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652901/photo-image-blue-public-domain-lineFree Image from public domain license3D editable zombie apocalypse remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394227/editable-zombie-apocalypse-remixView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates 28th Annual Blue MassWashington, D.C. (May 3, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647312/photo-image-face-blue-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAsian man holding houseplant, hobby editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10300284/asian-man-holding-houseplant-hobby-editable-remixView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates 28th Annual Blue MassWashington, D.C. (May 3, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647542/photo-image-face-person-woodFree Image from public domain licenseFirefighter job Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443473/firefighter-job-instagram-post-templateView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in NLEOMF Candlelight VigilWashington, D.C. (May 13, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652691/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding houseplant, creative environment editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209613/man-holding-houseplant-creative-environment-editable-remixView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in NLEOMF Candlelight VigilWashington, D.C. (May 13, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652700/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseAsian man holding houseplant, hobby editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10301250/asian-man-holding-houseplant-hobby-editable-remixView licensePeople holding candles to pray.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647560/people-holding-candles-prayFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding houseplant png, creative environment editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10207981/man-holding-houseplant-png-creative-environment-editable-remixView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in NLEOMF Candlelight VigilWashington, D.C. (May 13, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652775/image-face-person-lightFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563589/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in NLEOMF Candlelight VigilWashington, D.C. (May 13, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652904/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540056/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in NLEOMF Candlelight VigilWashington, D.C. (May 13, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652773/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain license3D newly wed couple, wedding editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12453989/newly-wed-couple-wedding-editable-remixView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in NLEOMF Candlelight VigilWashington, D.C. (May 13, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652778/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding houseplant, creative environment editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10208414/man-holding-houseplant-creative-environment-editable-remixView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in NLEOMF Candlelight VigilWashington, D.C. (May 13, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647556/photo-image-face-light-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Church Concert poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111664/christmas-church-concert-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in NLEOMF Candlelight VigilWashington, D.C. (May 13, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647017/photo-image-face-light-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSport hobby flyer template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7391044/sport-hobby-flyer-template-editable-designView licenseWreath-laying ceremony, red rose.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647281/wreath-laying-ceremony-red-roseFree Image from public domain license