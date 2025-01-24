Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of State1SaveSaveEdit Imagepolice officerpolicepolice memorialpolice hatsilhouette peopleshermanpublic domain silhouette headpolice public domainDeputy Secretary Sherman Delivers Remarks at Solomon Islands Government-Hosted Memorial at Bloody RidgeDeputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman delivers remarks at Solomon Islands Government-hosted memorial at Bloody Ridge in Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands on August 8, 2022 [State Department photo/ public domain]Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1620 x 1080 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMinute of silence poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640825/minute-silence-poster-templateView licenseFlag of Japan, Solomon Islands and the USA.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647999/flag-japan-solomon-islands-and-the-usaFree Image from public domain licenseKids dream career png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538075/kids-dream-career-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseGuadalcanal Remembrance Service in Solomon IslandsDeputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman attends a Guadalcanal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652270/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641600/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseUNHCR Special Envoy Jolie Delivers Virtual Remarks at the UN-Hosted High-Level Yemen Pledging EventUNHCR Special Envoy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647057/photo-image-face-person-video-callFree Image from public domain licenseEditable profession people design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15295532/editable-profession-people-design-element-setView licenseVice President Harris and Deputy Secretary Sherman Participate in the ASEAN Leaders Working LunchVice President Kamala…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653005/photo-image-person-public-domain-tableFree Image from public domain license3D police officers smiling, jobs & profession editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394688/police-officers-smiling-jobs-profession-editable-remixView licenseDeputy Secretary Sherman Briefs the North Atlantic Council. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10102512/image-person-laptop-womanFree Image from public domain license3D police officers smiling, jobs & profession editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458002/police-officers-smiling-jobs-profession-editable-remixView licenseDeputy Secretary Sherman Conducts a Roundtable with JournalistsDeputy Secretary Wendy R. Sherman conducts a roundtable with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654736/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licensePolice academy Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452520/police-academy-instagram-post-templateView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in NLEOMF Candlelight VigilWashington, D.C. (May 13, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652691/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSecurity hotline Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452541/security-hotline-instagram-post-templateView licenseDeputy Secretary Sherman Meets with PRM StaffDeputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman virtually meets with Bureau of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654212/image-face-people-laptopFree Image from public domain licenseArmy reserve poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641004/army-reserve-poster-templateView licensePresident Biden and Deputy Secretary Sherman Participate in the U.S.-ASEAN Special SummitPresident Joe Biden and Deputy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652791/image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641026/military-service-poster-templateView licenseDeputy Secretary Sherman Meets With Scottish First Minister SturgeonDeputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman meets with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653008/image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePolice academy Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600125/police-academy-instagram-post-templateView licenseDeputy Secretary Sherman Meets with French Director General RufoDeputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman meets French…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072703/photo-image-people-public-domain-tableFree Image from public domain licenseKids dream career, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551355/kids-dream-career-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseDeputy Secretary Sherman Takes a Tour of Saigon RiverDeputy Secretary Sherman participates in a boat tour of the Saigon…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652628/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseKids dream career, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551372/kids-dream-career-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in NLEOMF Candlelight VigilWashington, D.C. (May 13, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652700/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain licensePolice academy blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452716/police-academy-blog-banner-templateView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in NLEOMF Candlelight VigilWashington, D.C. (May 13, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652773/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseAnzac day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640843/anzac-day-poster-templateView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in NLEOMF Candlelight VigilWashington, D.C. (May 13, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652904/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePolice force Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600094/police-force-instagram-post-templateView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in NLEOMF Candlelight VigilWashington, D.C. (May 13, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647556/photo-image-face-light-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable profession people full body design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15294769/editable-profession-people-full-body-design-element-setView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in NLEOMF Candlelight VigilWashington, D.C. (May 13, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647017/photo-image-face-light-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRecruiting blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452659/recruiting-blog-banner-templateView licensePeople holding candles to pray.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647560/people-holding-candles-prayFree Image from public domain licensePlumbing services poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690101/plumbing-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in NLEOMF Candlelight VigilWashington, D.C. (May 13, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652775/image-face-person-lightFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican flag poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571845/american-flag-poster-templateView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in NLEOMF Candlelight VigilWashington, D.C. (May 13, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652778/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license