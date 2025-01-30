rawpixel
View from shore of Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, with USS North Dakota (BB-29) in the background. Courtesy of ChPhm Gustave Maurer…
View shows part of the fleet at anchor, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, ca. 1922. Ships identifiable: USS Vestal (AR-4) and USS…
The U.S. Fleet gathered in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, for maneuvers, 1927. NH 63345.
USNS Comfort Arrives in Cuba221208-N-DF135-1039 U.S. NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Dec. 8, 2022) The hospital ship…
221123-N-LP924-1051 NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Nov. 23, 2022) A tug boat pulls up alongside the hospital ship USNS…
100310-N-9301W-179 CARIBBEAN SEA (Mar. 10, 2010) Sailors aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Fort McHenry (LSD 43)…
NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Nov. 23, 2022) The hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) arrives in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba…
13-0068-001 Mercy AH-8USS Mercy (AH-8). Underway in San Pedro Bay, California, 15 August 1944. [hospital ship; World War…
The hospital ship USNS Comfort arrives at U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Dec. 8, 2022.
U.S.S. North Dakota. Messmen being served from Crew's Galley, Navy Yard, New York, June 22, 1911
Bay view by Thomas Andrew
09-5060-2USS Comfort. [Hospital ships. Transport of sick and wounded.] Comfort (AH-6).5/1945; Number 80-G-180765 “This Day…
U.S.S. North Dakota. Bakery, crew at work, Navy Yard, New York, June 22, 1911
U.S. Naval Hospital, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba: Officers and civilian personnel
The U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex (CVA-9) takes spray over the bow while steaming in heavy seas. Essex, with assigned…
An injured American arrives at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, by U.S. Coast Guard helicopter Jan. 13, 2009.
U.S. Naval Hospital, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba: Inspection of enlisted personnel
Free public domain CC0 photo.
USS Red Rover (Navy Hospital Ship): Starboard view
Half Moon Bay, Auckland, New Zealand. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons
U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Shane Hempfield directs a Military Sealift Command SA-330J Puma helicopter delivering…
