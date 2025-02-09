rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
USNS Comfort Medical Teams Perform Surgeries Aboard the Ship 221030-N-YD864-2119PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Oct. 30, 2022)…
Save
Edit Image
publichospitalfacedoctorpublic domainsurgeryamericaship
Surgeon getting ready for a surgery
Surgeon getting ready for a surgery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914806/surgeon-getting-ready-for-surgeryView license
USNS Comfort Medical Teams Perform Surgeries Aboard the Ship 221030-N-YD864-1016PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Oct. 30, 2022)…
USNS Comfort Medical Teams Perform Surgeries Aboard the Ship 221030-N-YD864-1016PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Oct. 30, 2022)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646946/photo-image-face-hand-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Hospital logo, editable health & wellness business branding template design
Hospital logo, editable health & wellness business branding template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13673422/hospital-logo-editable-health-wellness-business-branding-template-designView license
USNS Comfort Medical Teams Perform Surgeries Aboard the Ship 221030-N-YD864-2162PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Oct. 30, 2022)…
USNS Comfort Medical Teams Perform Surgeries Aboard the Ship 221030-N-YD864-2162PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Oct. 30, 2022)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647914/photo-image-face-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare Instagram post template, editable text
Healthcare Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817114/healthcare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
USNS Comfort Medical Team Performs Surgery for Continuing Promise 2022. 221029-N-YD864-1050PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Oct.…
USNS Comfort Medical Team Performs Surgery for Continuing Promise 2022. 221029-N-YD864-1050PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Oct.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647074/photo-image-hand-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Health check-up poster template, editable text and design
Health check-up poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488422/health-check-up-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
USNS Comfort Medical Team Performs Surgery for Continuing Promise 2022.
USNS Comfort Medical Team Performs Surgery for Continuing Promise 2022.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647003/photo-image-hand-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Hospital care Instagram post template, editable text
Hospital care Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978775/hospital-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
COMFORT PERFORMS SURGERY ON COLOMBIAN CITIZENS IN NEED221113-N-VQ41-1087 CARTAGENA, Colombia (Nov. 13, 2022) Cmdr. Tamara…
COMFORT PERFORMS SURGERY ON COLOMBIAN CITIZENS IN NEED221113-N-VQ41-1087 CARTAGENA, Colombia (Nov. 13, 2022) Cmdr. Tamara…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648301/photo-image-plastic-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Hiring doctors & nurses Instagram post template, editable text
Hiring doctors & nurses Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978790/hiring-doctors-nurses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
COMFORT PERFORMS SURGERY ON COLOMBIAN CITIZENS IN NEED221113-N-VQ41-1096 CARTAGENA, Colombia (Nov. 13, 2022) Cmdr. Tamara…
COMFORT PERFORMS SURGERY ON COLOMBIAN CITIZENS IN NEED221113-N-VQ41-1096 CARTAGENA, Colombia (Nov. 13, 2022) Cmdr. Tamara…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648321/photo-image-plastic-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Doctor vlog Instagram post template, editable design
Doctor vlog Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549125/doctor-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
USNS Comfort Medical Team Performs Surgery for Continuing Promise 2022.
USNS Comfort Medical Team Performs Surgery for Continuing Promise 2022.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647325/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Hospital care Instagram story template, editable text
Hospital care Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488575/hospital-care-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
USNS Comfort Medical Team Performs Surgery for Continuing Promise 2022.
USNS Comfort Medical Team Performs Surgery for Continuing Promise 2022.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647040/photo-image-hand-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Hospital care poster template, editable text and design
Hospital care poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488576/hospital-care-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Continuing Promise 2022 - Surgery221027-N-DF135-1161 PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Oct. 27, 2022) – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class…
Continuing Promise 2022 - Surgery221027-N-DF135-1161 PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Oct. 27, 2022) – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647935/photo-image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Hospital care blog banner template, editable text
Hospital care blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488577/hospital-care-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Continuing Promise 2022 - MedSite221027-N-LP924-1047 PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Oct. 27, 2022) Lt. Kevin Cambell, a native…
Continuing Promise 2022 - MedSite221027-N-LP924-1047 PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Oct. 27, 2022) Lt. Kevin Cambell, a native…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647929/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable blurred hospital room backdrop
Editable blurred hospital room backdrop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165459/editable-blurred-hospital-room-backdropView license
USNS Comfort Arrives in Colombia 221111-N-YD864-1083CARTAGENA, Colombia (Nov. 11, 2022) The U.S. and the Colombian flags fly…
USNS Comfort Arrives in Colombia 221111-N-YD864-1083CARTAGENA, Colombia (Nov. 11, 2022) The U.S. and the Colombian flags fly…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654743/photo-image-public-domain-hospital-2022Free Image from public domain license
Beauty clinic Instagram post template, editable text
Beauty clinic Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459346/beauty-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U.S. and Honduran Forces Conduct a Search and Rescue Exercise 221104-N-YD864-2089PUERTO CORTES, Honduras (Nov. 4, 2022) An…
U.S. and Honduran Forces Conduct a Search and Rescue Exercise 221104-N-YD864-2089PUERTO CORTES, Honduras (Nov. 4, 2022) An…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654732/photo-image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Health check-up Facebook cover template, editable design
Health check-up Facebook cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488426/health-check-up-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView license
Surgeons performing surgery in operation room.
Surgeons performing surgery in operation room.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648025/surgeons-performing-surgery-operation-roomFree Image from public domain license
Medical doctor png hexagonal sticker, transparent background
Medical doctor png hexagonal sticker, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239128/medical-doctor-png-hexagonal-sticker-transparent-backgroundView license
CP22-Medical SME ExchangePUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Oct. 28, 2022) Cmdr. Michael Cunningham, a pediatric cardiologist from…
CP22-Medical SME ExchangePUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Oct. 28, 2022) Cmdr. Michael Cunningham, a pediatric cardiologist from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654741/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Health check-up Facebook story template, editable design
Health check-up Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488420/health-check-up-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Comfort Sailors Sanitize Medical Equipment.
Comfort Sailors Sanitize Medical Equipment.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647148/comfort-sailors-sanitize-medical-equipmentFree Image from public domain license
Health check-up Instagram post template, editable text
Health check-up Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743153/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
CP22 - Medical Procedures221104-N-LP924-1025 PUERTO CORTES, Honduras (Nov. 4, 2022) Capt. Timothy Platz, a native of…
CP22 - Medical Procedures221104-N-LP924-1025 PUERTO CORTES, Honduras (Nov. 4, 2022) Capt. Timothy Platz, a native of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647144/photo-image-public-domain-hospital-doctorFree Image from public domain license
Hiring doctors & nurses Instagram post template, editable text
Hiring doctors & nurses Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564376/hiring-doctors-nurses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
CP22 - Medical Procedures221104-N-LP924-1020 PUERTO CORTES, Honduras (Nov. 4, 2022) Cmdr. Timothy Donahue, from Philadelphia…
CP22 - Medical Procedures221104-N-LP924-1020 PUERTO CORTES, Honduras (Nov. 4, 2022) Cmdr. Timothy Donahue, from Philadelphia…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646927/photo-image-public-domain-hospital-doctorFree Image from public domain license
Online doctor Instagram post template, editable text
Online doctor Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397398/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Continuing Promise 2022 - Surgery221027-N-DF135-1186 PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Oct. 27, 2022) – Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Friski…
Continuing Promise 2022 - Surgery221027-N-DF135-1186 PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Oct. 27, 2022) – Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Friski…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654749/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Health & medical center Instagram post template, editable text
Health & medical center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979290/health-medical-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Comfort Surgeons Operate on Dominican Republic Citizens.
Comfort Surgeons Operate on Dominican Republic Citizens.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995842/photo-image-public-domain-hospital-doctorFree Image from public domain license
Hospital care Instagram post template, editable text
Hospital care Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743151/hospital-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Surgeons performing surgery in operation room.
Surgeons performing surgery in operation room.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647140/surgeons-performing-surgery-operation-roomFree Image from public domain license