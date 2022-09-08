2022_09_08 BoulderMtnFire_Helo
Helicopter flight over the Boulder Mountain Fire on the Colville National Forest in 2022.
The Boulder Mountain Fire was detected on Wednesday August 31st, 2022, at approximately 6:00 pm.
As of September 26, firefighters had suppressed the Boulder Mountain Fire to 99% containment and kept the fire footprint as small as possible.
The Colville National Forest has lifted a closure enacted for the duration of the fire, however, many natural hazards can exist for months – if not years – after a fire is out:
•Dead or dying trees that remain standing after a wildfire are unstable, especially in high winds.
•Burned out stumps and root systems can create pits that may also be camouflaged by ash or debris. They can also weaken the soil, making it subject to collapse. Stepping or falling into one could break a bone. They may also contain hot embers that can cause severe burns.
•Ash and fallen needles are slippery and can make for treacherous footing on trails.
•Unstable soils and areas stripped of vegetation can result in falling rocks or logs and landslides in dry weather, or debris flows and flash floods in rainy weather.
Original public domain image from Flickr