rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The south side of the White House.
Save
Edit Image
wallpaperdesktop wallpapergrassplantpersonhousecarpublic domain
Editable microbus mockup design
Editable microbus mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712986/editable-microbus-mockup-designView license
President Joe Biden stands with Commander while awaiting First Lady Jill Biden’s departure, Monday June 6, 2022, on the…
President Joe Biden stands with Commander while awaiting First Lady Jill Biden’s departure, Monday June 6, 2022, on the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652325/image-dog-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Moving house blog banner template, editable text
Moving house blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612596/moving-house-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Marine One prepares to land on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, August 8, 2022, following President Joe Biden and…
Marine One prepares to land on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, August 8, 2022, following President Joe Biden and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071789/photo-image-cloud-plant-grassFree Image from public domain license
Cabin homes blog banner template
Cabin homes blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065912/cabin-homes-blog-banner-templateView license
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, November 21…
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, November 21…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993942/photo-image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Wooden architecture blog banner template
Wooden architecture blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065921/wooden-architecture-blog-banner-templateView license
The Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride circles the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (Official White…
The Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride circles the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (Official White…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653321/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Company meetup blog banner template, editable text
Company meetup blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650452/company-meetup-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Marine One prepares to depart the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, April 1, 2022, en route to Delaware Air National…
Marine One prepares to depart the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, April 1, 2022, en route to Delaware Air National…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653726/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Express delivery blog banner template, editable text
Express delivery blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397395/express-delivery-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The National Turkey Federation brings turkeys Peanut Butter and Jelly to the South Lawn, Friday November 19, 2021, ahead of…
The National Turkey Federation brings turkeys Peanut Butter and Jelly to the South Lawn, Friday November 19, 2021, ahead of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653000/image-person-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Roadtrip music mix blog banner template, editable text
Roadtrip music mix blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499344/roadtrip-music-mix-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
First Lady Jill Biden delivers remarks at a State Teachers of the Year even Monday, October 18, 2021, on the South Lawn of…
First Lady Jill Biden delivers remarks at a State Teachers of the Year even Monday, October 18, 2021, on the South Lawn of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652092/image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Electric scooter blog banner template, editable text
Electric scooter blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398830/electric-scooter-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The National 4th of July Fireworks display is seen from the roof of the White House during the 4th of July celebration at…
The National 4th of July Fireworks display is seen from the roof of the White House during the 4th of July celebration at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653528/photo-image-person-celebration-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable blurred modern house backdrop
Editable blurred modern house backdrop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12163382/editable-blurred-modern-house-backdropView license
Cyclists with the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride circle the South Lawn, Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the White House.…
Cyclists with the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride circle the South Lawn, Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the White House.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648133/photo-image-people-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Cute senior couple doodle computer wallpaper, editable design
Cute senior couple doodle computer wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527131/cute-senior-couple-doodle-computer-wallpaper-editable-designView license
President Joe Biden aboard Marine One flies over the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Monday, September 20, 2021, en route…
President Joe Biden aboard Marine One flies over the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Monday, September 20, 2021, en route…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653124/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Mortgage loan blog banner template
Mortgage loan blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444223/mortgage-loan-blog-banner-templateView license
Turkeys “Chocolate” and “Chip” stand by as President Joe Biden delivers remarks in celebration of the 75th anniversary of…
Turkeys “Chocolate” and “Chip” stand by as President Joe Biden delivers remarks in celebration of the 75th anniversary of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071901/photo-image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's collage desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's collage desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063615/png-art-background-buildingsView license
Marine One departs the South Lawn of the White House Thursday, November 3, 2022, en route to Joint Base Andrews for…
Marine One departs the South Lawn of the White House Thursday, November 3, 2022, en route to Joint Base Andrews for…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071900/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Tractor for rent blog banner template, editable text
Tractor for rent blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540194/tractor-for-rent-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Marine One departs the South Lawn on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Official White House Photo by Carlos Fyfe)
Marine One departs the South Lawn on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Official White House Photo by Carlos Fyfe)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654250/photo-image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Cute old couple doodle desktop wallpaper, editable design
Cute old couple doodle desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9385787/cute-old-couple-doodle-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden cross the South Lawn for a tree planting ceremony, Monday, October 24, 2022…
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden cross the South Lawn for a tree planting ceremony, Monday, October 24, 2022…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994033/photo-image-plant-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the South Lawn of the White House Tuesday, August 9, 2022, prior to signing H.R.…
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the South Lawn of the White House Tuesday, August 9, 2022, prior to signing H.R.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654881/image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Delivery service blog banner template, editable text
Delivery service blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466471/delivery-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden receives a COVID-19 booster shot in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive office…
President Joe Biden receives a COVID-19 booster shot in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive office…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653296/image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New house blog banner template, editable text
New house blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508311/new-house-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden depart the South Lawn of the White House aboard Marine One, Wednesday, May 18…
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden depart the South Lawn of the White House aboard Marine One, Wednesday, May 18…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648092/photo-image-grass-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Pack your bags blog banner template
Pack your bags blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778900/pack-your-bags-blog-banner-templateView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Respect for Marriage Act bill signing Tuesday, December 13, 2022, on the South…
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Respect for Marriage Act bill signing Tuesday, December 13, 2022, on the South…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072784/photo-image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Moving house Instagram story template, editable social media design
Moving house Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612589/moving-house-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Flocks of birds take off from the South Lawn as Marine One departs at sunrise.
Flocks of birds take off from the South Lawn as Marine One departs at sunrise.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648027/photo-image-public-domain-house-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Cute old couple doodle computer wallpaper, editable design
Cute old couple doodle computer wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9576991/cute-old-couple-doodle-computer-wallpaper-editable-designView license
The South Lawn of the White House.
The South Lawn of the White House.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995832/the-south-lawn-the-white-houseFree Image from public domain license