Edit ImageCropU.S. Navy Medicine (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagedentistdoctor exammedicinehospitaldentaldental caremedical missionexamContinuing Promise 2022 - MedSite221027-N-LP924-1047 PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Oct. 27, 2022) Lt. Kevin Cambell, a native of Taunton, Massachusetts, attached to the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), performs an oral exam on a local patient at a medical site in Puerto Barrios, Guatemala, Oct. 27, 2022. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. 