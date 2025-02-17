Locally sourced milk is loaded onto a cart near other local dairy products on USDA grant provided shelving helps keep food organized and away from the floor at the Royalton-Hartland School District Middle and High School in the village of Middleport, eastern Niagara County, NY, on May 25, 2022. Royalton-Hartland School District has approximately 1,300 K-12 students. The district received a U.S. Department of Agriculture USDA Food and Nutrition Service FNS Farm to School Implementation grant in FY 2021. The grant provides engaging, hands-on programming that promotes a healthy lifestyle, increases student knowledge of how to grow, prepare, and store fresh produce, and exposes students to many career opportunities in the growing local agriculture industry. In collaboration with district partners, including Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County, Blackman Family Farms, and the Royalton-Hartland Agriculture Foundation, Royalton-Hartland School District is in the process of developing a K-12 curriculum, engaging teachers in the integration of the farm-to-school vision on a district-wide basis, equipping kitchen facilities to increase the capacity to store, prepare and serve locally sourced foods, and upgrading classrooms for project-based learning experiences. USDA Media by Lance Cheung.
Original public domain image from Flickr