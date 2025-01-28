Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)1SaveSaveEdit Imagecattle waterall public domain schoolangus cattlehorsecowanimalartsrobotCow bathing, farm animal.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 801 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7360 x 4912 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAnimal welfare poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11604484/animal-welfare-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCow nose closeup shot.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647439/cow-nose-closeup-shotFree Image from public domain licenseLivestock farming poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11623963/livestock-farming-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseYoung man and woman from Maryland, all under 18 years old, compete in showing their sheep during the Youth Sheep Showmanship…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647601/photo-image-cow-person-artsFree Image from public domain licenseCattle farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738759/cattle-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCow on leash.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647472/cow-leashFree Image from public domain licenseLivestock farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12049561/livestock-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseYoung man and woman from Maryland, all under 18 years old, compete in showing their cows during the Youth Beef Showmanship…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653475/photo-image-dog-cows-handFree Image from public domain licenseLivestock farming blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12049560/livestock-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSheep, farm animal.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647600/sheep-farm-animalFree Image from public domain licenseLivestock farming Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12049559/livestock-farming-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHorseback riding, equestrian.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647634/horseback-riding-equestrianFree Image from public domain licenseFarming vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730018/farming-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseYoung men and women, 8-13 years old and all in the 4-H program, compete in a Western Show at the 2022 Maryland State Fair in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653228/image-cows-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseBeef jerky label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493006/beef-jerky-label-template-editable-designView licenseReferee holding timerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647948/referee-holding-timerFree Image from public domain licenseAgriculture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377128/agriculture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseYoung men and women, 14-18 years old and all in the 4-H program, compete in a Western Show at the 2022 Maryland State Fair…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653474/image-cows-people-artsFree Image from public domain licenseAgriculture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12039277/agriculture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseYoung man and woman from Maryland, all under 18 years old, compete in showing their sheep during the Youth Sheep Showmanship…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653214/photo-image-dog-arts-animalFree Image from public domain licenseMissing cow Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13613547/missing-cow-facebook-story-templateView licenseYoung man and woman from Maryland, all under 18 years old, compete in showing their sheep during the Youth Sheep Showmanship…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653220/photo-image-dog-person-artsFree Image from public domain licenseBurger restaurant vintage logo templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803888/burger-restaurant-vintage-logo-templateView licenseYoung men and women, 14-18 years old and all in the 4-H program, compete in a Western Show at the 2022 Maryland State Fair…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653210/photo-image-person-arts-horseFree Image from public domain licenseCattle domestic animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661550/cattle-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseMarket goats are weighed to see their rate of gain since spring when they were first weighed and tagged during the 2022…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653478/photo-image-person-arts-animalFree Image from public domain licenseCattle running domestic animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661542/cattle-running-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseYoung men and women, 14-18 years old and all in the 4-H program, compete in a Western Show at the 2022 Maryland State Fair…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653480/photo-image-person-arts-horseFree Image from public domain licenseLivestock farming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11864977/livestock-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseYoung men and women, 14-18 years old and all in the 4-H program, compete in a Western Show at the 2022 Maryland State Fair…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653380/photo-image-face-person-artsFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic livestock poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11864994/organic-livestock-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseYoung men and women, 14-18 years old and all in the 4-H program, compete in a Western Show at the 2022 Maryland State Fair…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653218/photo-image-person-arts-horseFree Image from public domain licenseDeli food label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14535991/deli-food-label-template-editable-designView licenseYoung men and women, 8-13 years old and all in the 4-H program, compete in a Western Show at the 2022 Maryland State Fair in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653239/photo-image-face-people-artsFree Image from public domain license3D dairy cow farm, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397052/dairy-cow-farm-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseYoung men and women, 14-18 years old and all in the 4-H program, compete in a Western Show at the 2022 Maryland State Fair…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653483/photo-image-arts-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle png, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9390914/farmers-lifestyle-png-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYoung men and women, 8-13 years old and all in the 4-H program, compete in a Western Show at the 2022 Maryland State Fair in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653209/photo-image-people-arts-horseFree Image from public domain licenseCattle farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466506/cattle-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDriving tractor, farmer's foot.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647622/driving-tractor-farmers-footFree Image from public domain license