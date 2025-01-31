Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagemedicalpersonbuildingpublic domaincityroadmirrorsfootThe Sandhills Medical Foundation facility.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8256 x 5504 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBeer time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617286/beer-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Sandhills Medical Foundation facility.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647742/the-sandhills-medical-foundation-facilityFree Image from public domain licenseStay positive poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11960766/stay-positive-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseElectrical utility panels.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647607/electrical-utility-panelsFree Image from public domain licenseNew kicks Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14739287/new-kicks-instagram-post-templateView licenseAtrium of new expansion at Sandhills Medical Foundation facility, where a U.S. Department of Agriculture USDA Rural…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652306/photo-image-wood-public-domain-mirrorsFree Image from public domain licenseSports injury physio poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939239/sports-injury-physio-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShelves of books at the St. Helena Branch Library, in St. Helena Island, SC, on August 9, 2022. The 30,000-square-foot…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652263/photo-image-art-book-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSports injury physio Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11624544/sports-injury-physio-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe St. Helena Branch Library, in St. Helena Island, SC, on August 9, 2022. The 30,000-square-foot facility brings state-of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652464/photo-image-plant-art-treeFree Image from public domain licenseSports injury physio Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939386/sports-injury-physio-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Max Family Entertainment Center trampoline area has soft fall pits with safety netting around the play area in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652271/photo-image-public-domain-family-businessFree Image from public domain licenseCanvas sneakers editable mockup, street fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12495873/canvas-sneakers-editable-mockup-street-fashionView licenseAerial view of the St. Helena Branch Library, in St. Helena Island, SC.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647616/photo-image-plant-art-forestFree Image from public domain licensePhysical therapy ads Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616619/physical-therapy-ads-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBrasfield and Gorrie, L.L.C. officials led tours of the Medical West Hospital construction site, in Bessemer, AL, on January…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652214/photo-image-people-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSports injury physio blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939082/sports-injury-physio-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCity Roots LLC is a family-owned local organic vegetable farm in Columbia, S.C, on August 10, 2022. The farm uses…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647458/photo-image-public-domain-family-businessesFree Image from public domain licenseMassage therapy poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907361/massage-therapy-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCity Roots LLC is a family-owned local organic vegetable farm in Columbia, S.C, on August 10, 2022. The farm uses…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652279/photo-image-plant-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRunning shoes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444678/running-shoes-instagram-post-templateView licensePeter Lund of City Roots LLC packs freshly cut microgreens on Wednesday morning before 7 AM in Columbia, S.C, on August 10…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652488/photo-image-person-public-domain-familyFree Image from public domain licenseFashion statement Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14694324/fashion-statement-instagram-post-templateView licenseHealthy soil, agriculture.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647741/healthy-soil-agricultureFree Image from public domain licenseCar mechanics Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471898/car-mechanics-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSolar panels, green energy.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647750/solar-panels-green-energyFree Image from public domain licenseRunning shoes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444686/running-shoes-instagram-post-templateView licenseTray of sprouts, organic vegetable.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647450/tray-sprouts-organic-vegetableFree Image from public domain licenseEditable photocopy medical design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15205310/editable-photocopy-medical-design-element-setView licenseKatie of City Roots LLC labels freshly packed microgreens on Wednesday morning before 7 AM, on August 10, 2022, in Columbia…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647944/photo-image-plant-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSprained ankle poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537977/sprained-ankle-poster-templateView licenseCity Roots LLC is a family-owned local organic vegetable farm in Columbia, S.C, on August 10, 2022. The farm uses…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652482/photo-image-person-public-domain-familyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable photocopy medical design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15205878/editable-photocopy-medical-design-element-setView licenseU.S. Department of Agriculture USDA Rural Development RD Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small tours the Gullah Farmers'…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652277/photo-image-plant-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable photocopy medical design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15205373/editable-photocopy-medical-design-element-setView licenseA small chapel near the Gullah Farmers' Cooperative in St. Helena Island, SC, on August 9, 2022. U.S. Department of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652281/photo-image-plant-grass-treeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable photocopy medical design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15205383/editable-photocopy-medical-design-element-setView licenseA DNA sample is drawn from a rotting strawberry at the Royalton-Hartland School District Middle and High School in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653430/photo-image-hands-strawberry-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSports injury physio blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9617776/sports-injury-physio-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseCooked hamburger patty.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647440/cooked-hamburger-pattyFree Image from public domain license