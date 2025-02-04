rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Students are taught basic gardening, soil conservation with worms, planting a pollinator garden, and raising butterflies to…
Save
Edit Image
plant storeschool gardenbutterflieshandsplantpersonnaturepublic domain
Ballet academy poster template
Ballet academy poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444725/ballet-academy-poster-templateView license
Students from the Royalton-Hartland School District's elementary school in Gasport, NY, on May 26, 2022. Students are taught…
Students from the Royalton-Hartland School District's elementary school in Gasport, NY, on May 26, 2022. Students are taught…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647946/photo-image-butterflies-face-handFree Image from public domain license
Kids garden club Instagram post template, editable text
Kids garden club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615148/kids-garden-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Students from the Royalton-Hartland School District's elementary school in Gasport, NY, on May 26, 2022. Students are taught…
Students from the Royalton-Hartland School District's elementary school in Gasport, NY, on May 26, 2022. Students are taught…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647906/photo-image-butterflies-hands-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly encyclopedia Instagram post template
Butterfly encyclopedia Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12844196/butterfly-encyclopedia-instagram-post-templateView license
Students from the Royalton-Hartland School District's elementary school in Gasport, NY, on May 26, 2022. Students are taught…
Students from the Royalton-Hartland School District's elementary school in Gasport, NY, on May 26, 2022. Students are taught…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653232/image-butterflies-hands-plantFree Image from public domain license
Garden party poster template
Garden party poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728360/garden-party-poster-templateView license
Earthworms, soil in hand.
Earthworms, soil in hand.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647630/earthworms-soil-handFree Image from public domain license
Admission open poster template
Admission open poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600276/admission-open-poster-templateView license
Earthworms, healthy soil.
Earthworms, healthy soil.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647603/earthworms-healthy-soilFree Image from public domain license
Green thumbs club Instagram post template, editable text
Green thumbs club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615118/green-thumbs-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Students from the Royalton-Hartland School District's elementary school in Gasport, NY, on May 26, 2022. Students are taught…
Students from the Royalton-Hartland School District's elementary school in Gasport, NY, on May 26, 2022. Students are taught…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653233/image-butterflies-face-handsFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly list Facebook post template
Butterfly list Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12844533/butterfly-list-facebook-post-templateView license
Students from the Royalton-Hartland School District's elementary school in Gasport, NY, on May 26, 2022. Students are taught…
Students from the Royalton-Hartland School District's elementary school in Gasport, NY, on May 26, 2022. Students are taught…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653188/image-butterflies-hands-personFree Image from public domain license
Community college poster template
Community college poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600754/community-college-poster-templateView license
Students make quick work of getting through the hallways at the Royalton-Hartland School District Elementary School, in…
Students make quick work of getting through the hallways at the Royalton-Hartland School District Elementary School, in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647463/photo-image-butterflies-hands-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Self-love podcast Facebook story template
Self-love podcast Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13099464/self-love-podcast-facebook-story-templateView license
Students from the Royalton-Hartland School District's elementary school in Gasport, NY, on May 26, 2022. Students are taught…
Students from the Royalton-Hartland School District's elementary school in Gasport, NY, on May 26, 2022. Students are taught…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653164/image-butterflies-face-handsFree Image from public domain license
Self-love podcast blog banner template
Self-love podcast blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13099465/self-love-podcast-blog-banner-templateView license
Lorna, Doug, Ella and Lucaich Seib, of the Seib Family Farm, in Gasport, NY are suppliers of beef to the school district…
Lorna, Doug, Ella and Lucaich Seib, of the Seib Family Farm, in Gasport, NY are suppliers of beef to the school district…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647747/photo-image-hands-public-domain-familyFree Image from public domain license
Self-love podcast poster template
Self-love podcast poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13099466/self-love-podcast-poster-templateView license
Lorna, Doug, Ella and Lucaich Seib, of the Seib Family Farm, in Gasport, NY are suppliers of beef to the school district…
Lorna, Doug, Ella and Lucaich Seib, of the Seib Family Farm, in Gasport, NY are suppliers of beef to the school district…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647454/photo-image-hands-public-domain-familyFree Image from public domain license
Garden party Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
Garden party Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18405416/garden-party-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Students from the Royalton-Hartland School District visit Verratti Farms LLC, a diary and grain operation in Newfane and…
Students from the Royalton-Hartland School District visit Verratti Farms LLC, a diary and grain operation in Newfane and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653234/photo-image-cow-hands-animalFree Image from public domain license
3D old woman grocery shopping editable remix
3D old woman grocery shopping editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12457578/old-woman-grocery-shopping-editable-remixView license
Students from the Royalton-Hartland School District visit Verratti Farms LLC, a diary and grain operation in Newfane and…
Students from the Royalton-Hartland School District visit Verratti Farms LLC, a diary and grain operation in Newfane and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653225/photo-image-cows-hands-plantFree Image from public domain license
Gardener in flower field, editable paper craft collage
Gardener in flower field, editable paper craft collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511710/gardener-flower-field-editable-paper-craft-collageView license
Students from the Royalton-Hartland School District visit Verratti Farms LLC, a diary and grain operation in Newfane and…
Students from the Royalton-Hartland School District visit Verratti Farms LLC, a diary and grain operation in Newfane and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653481/photo-image-cows-hands-plantFree Image from public domain license
Gardener in flower field, editable paper craft collage
Gardener in flower field, editable paper craft collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512224/gardener-flower-field-editable-paper-craft-collageView license
Students from the Royalton-Hartland School District visit Verratti Farms LLC, a diary and grain operation in Newfane and…
Students from the Royalton-Hartland School District visit Verratti Farms LLC, a diary and grain operation in Newfane and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653215/photo-image-cows-hands-personFree Image from public domain license
Art & flower poster template
Art & flower poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408054/art-flower-poster-templateView license
Aerial view of Verratti Farms LLC, a diary and grain operation in Newfane and Gasport, NY, on May 26, 2022. Here, students…
Aerial view of Verratti Farms LLC, a diary and grain operation in Newfane and Gasport, NY, on May 26, 2022. Here, students…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653231/photo-image-hands-public-domain-birdFree Image from public domain license
Realism 3D exploration poster template
Realism 3D exploration poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408069/realism-exploration-poster-templateView license
Students from the Royalton-Hartland School District visit Verratti Farms LLC, a diary and grain operation in Newfane and…
Students from the Royalton-Hartland School District visit Verratti Farms LLC, a diary and grain operation in Newfane and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647751/photo-image-cow-hands-animalFree Image from public domain license
Blog update poster template
Blog update poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443161/blog-update-poster-templateView license
Students from the Royalton-Hartland School District visit Verratti Farms LLC, a diary and grain operation in Newfane and…
Students from the Royalton-Hartland School District visit Verratti Farms LLC, a diary and grain operation in Newfane and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647459/photo-image-cows-hands-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Garden party blog banner template
Garden party blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728367/garden-party-blog-banner-templateView license
Students from the Royalton-Hartland School District visit Verratti Farms LLC, a diary and grain operation in Newfane and…
Students from the Royalton-Hartland School District visit Verratti Farms LLC, a diary and grain operation in Newfane and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653389/photo-image-cow-hands-animalFree Image from public domain license
Plant shop poster template, editable text and design
Plant shop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12610113/plant-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Students from the Royalton-Hartland School District visit Verratti Farms LLC, a diary and grain operation in Newfane and…
Students from the Royalton-Hartland School District visit Verratti Farms LLC, a diary and grain operation in Newfane and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653222/photo-image-cow-hands-animalFree Image from public domain license