Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imageleafplantnaturepublic domainfoodtomatoessoilfarmHead of lettuce, vegetable patch.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1920 x 1280 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGarden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730494/garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKale and other greens grow in a field at Peaceful Belly Farm in Caldwell, Idaho on July 7, 2022. (NRCS photo by Carly…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652408/photo-image-plant-public-domain-tomatoesFree Image from public domain licenseFarm fresh vegetables poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709833/farm-fresh-vegetables-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCommunity garden plot, vegetable patch.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647954/community-garden-plot-vegetable-patchFree Image from public domain licenseVegetable variety poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443689/vegetable-variety-poster-templateView licenseA community garden plot grows at Peaceful Belly Farm in Caldwell, Idaho on July 7, 2022. (NRCS photo by Carly Whitmore)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652621/photo-image-plant-person-leafFree Image from public domain licenseFarming expo Instagram post templates, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890011/farming-expo-instagram-post-templates-editable-designView licenseCommunity garden plot, vegetable patch.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647951/community-garden-plot-vegetable-patchFree Image from public domain licenseSupport local farmers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738773/support-local-farmers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKale grows in a field at Peaceful Belly Farm in Caldwell, Idaho on July 7, 2022. (NRCS photo by Carly Whitmore)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652639/photo-image-plant-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic supermarket poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765893/organic-supermarket-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLettuce grows in a field at Peaceful Belly Farm in Caldwell, Idaho on July 7, 2022. (NRCS photo by Carly Whitmore)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652395/photo-image-plant-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain licenseFarm fresh vegetables Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11200987/farm-fresh-vegetables-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFlowers grow in a pollinator planting at Peaceful Belly Farm in Caldwell, Idaho on July 7, 2022. (NRCS photo by Carly…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652631/photo-image-flower-plant-daisyFree Image from public domain licenseFarm fresh vegetables blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709782/farm-fresh-vegetables-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseZucchini grows in a field at Peaceful Belly Farm in Caldwell, Idaho on July 7, 2022. (NRCS photo by Carly Whitmore)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652403/photo-image-plant-leaf-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFarm fresh vegetables Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709868/farm-fresh-vegetables-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTomatoes grow in a high tunnel at Peaceful Belly Farm in Caldwell, Idaho on July 7, 2022. (NRCS photo by Carly Whitmore)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652365/photo-image-plant-public-domain-tomatoesFree Image from public domain licenseCarrot farming glitch game, retro illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12603623/carrot-farming-glitch-game-retro-illustration-editable-designView licenseFlowers grow in a field as part of a pollinator planting at Peaceful Belly Farm in Caldwell, Idaho on July 7, 2022. Peaceful…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652422/photo-image-butterflies-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745106/kitchen-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKale and other greens grow in a field.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647623/kale-and-other-greens-grow-fieldFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10547954/kitchen-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA sunflower with bees grows at Peaceful Belly Farm in Caldwell, Idaho on July 7, 2022. (NRCS photo by Carly Whitmore)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652615/photo-image-flower-plant-beeFree Image from public domain licenseGrow your food editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271076/grow-your-food-editable-poster-templateView licenseSunflowers with bees grow at Peaceful Belly Farm in Caldwell, Idaho on July 7, 2022. (NRCS photo by Carly Whitmore)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652353/photo-image-flower-plant-leafFree Image from public domain licensePlant based restaurant Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499838/plant-based-restaurant-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRainbow chard grows in a field at Peaceful Belly Farm in Caldwell, Idaho on July 7, 2022. Peaceful Belly offers a CSA…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652404/photo-image-plant-public-domain-rainbowFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic & healthy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745101/organic-healthy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKids chopping vegetable.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647625/kids-chopping-vegetableFree Image from public domain licenseSeasonal produce Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735246/seasonal-produce-instagram-post-templateView licenseLettuce garden, vegetable patch.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647619/lettuce-garden-vegetable-patchFree Image from public domain licenseFresh from farm Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614151/fresh-from-farm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVegetables grown in the high tunnel. The Van Order family grows produce on their farm near Hardin for their family's use and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071522/photo-image-plant-leaf-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAgrifood industry poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11663709/agrifood-industry-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseVegetables grown in the high tunnel. The Van Order family grows produce on their farm near Hardin for their family's use and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071521/photo-image-plant-leaf-treeFree Image from public domain licenseSoil restoration poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10115800/soil-restoration-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLeafy green vegetable, agriculture.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646998/leafy-green-vegetable-agricultureFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic supermarket Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459625/organic-supermarket-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG Vegetable garden outdoors lettuce nature.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15565146/png-vegetable-garden-outdoors-lettuce-natureView license