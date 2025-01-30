Combine harvester and a tractor with a grain cart are equipped with an autonomous control system by Raven Industries who are showcasing some of their autonomous agricultural solutions at the Farm Progress show in Boone, IA, on August 31, 2022.
To address human and economic resource shortages, they are utilizing autonomy, wireless connectivity, sub-inch GPS accuracy, sensor technology, data-based information, control and guidance systems, and more to make existing farm tractors with grain carts more efficient. Here, farm equipment has been retrofitted to add autonomous control from a smart tablet. With a single button push, tractors pulling grain carts can be summoned into precise alignment and movement next to a moving harvester to increase safety and efficiency and reduce spillage. Autonomous equipment, equipped with sensors, cameras, and specialized controls, can operate in a field where other operators work and recognize fields not yet harvested and harvested. The black OMNiPOWER 3200 is an autonomous driverless cab-less applicator spreader, 120-food boom sprayer, and air seeder programed or controlled by a smart tablet. Its safety systems allow it to work in occupied fields. The four-wheel hydraulic drive and steer systems can utilize front, rear, or four-wheel steering to turn on a dime. USDA media by Lance Cheung.
Original public domain image from Flickr