Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagebaton rougeagriculture geneticsbreedinggenetic researchpersonmanfurniturebeeU.S. Department of Agriculture USDA Agricultural Research Service ARS Research Leader Lanie Bilodeau at the Honey Bee Breeding, Genetics and Physiology Research Unit uses a pipet in support of research that is directly related to improving honey bee stock and honey bee management in Baton Rouge, LA, on December 10, 2021. Researchers have identified a particular region in gentle Africanized honey bee genome that contributes to reduced colony defensive behavior.USDA Media by Lance Cheung.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8256 x 5504 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable smart farming, agricultural technology designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9507279/editable-smart-farming-agricultural-technology-designView licenseU.S. Department of Agriculture USDA Agricultural Research Service ARS Research Leader Lanie Bilodeau at the Honey Bee…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647968/photo-image-person-bee-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSmart agricultural, editable farming technology designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9507103/smart-agricultural-editable-farming-technology-designView licenseU.S. Department of Agriculture USDA Agricultural Research Service ARS Research Leader Lanie Bilodeau at the Honey Bee…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652541/photo-image-public-domain-nature-iceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable smart farming, agricultural technology designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531991/editable-smart-farming-agricultural-technology-designView licenseU.S. Department of Agriculture USDA Agricultural Research Service ARS Research Geneticist Arian Avalos, checks the condition…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652223/photo-image-bee-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSmart agricultural, editable farming technology designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531996/smart-agricultural-editable-farming-technology-designView licenseU.S. Department of Agriculture USDA Agricultural Research Service ARS Research Geneticist Arian Avalos, checks the condition…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652138/photo-image-bee-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable smart farming, agricultural technology designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9532004/editable-smart-farming-agricultural-technology-designView licenseAgricultural Research Service, laboratory.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647879/agricultural-research-service-laboratoryFree Image from public domain licenseHoney bee farm Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985772/honey-bee-farm-facebook-post-templateView licenseU.S. Department of Agriculture USDA Agricultural Research Service ARS Research Leader Lanie Bilodeau at the Honey Bee…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647861/photo-image-person-bee-laptopFree Image from public domain licenseHand holding plant, reforestation, digital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592540/hand-holding-plant-reforestation-digital-remix-editable-designView licenseU.S. Department of Agriculture USDA Agricultural Research Service ARS Research Leader Lanie Bilodeau at the Honey Bee…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647962/photo-image-person-bee-womanFree Image from public domain licenseHoney bee farm Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438337/honey-bee-farm-facebook-post-templateView licenseAgricultural Research Service, laboratory.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647561/agricultural-research-service-laboratoryFree Image from public domain licenseHoney bee farm Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560925/honey-bee-farm-instagram-post-templateView licenseAgricultural Research Service, laboratory.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647882/agricultural-research-service-laboratoryFree Image from public domain licenseHoney bee farm Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932822/honey-bee-farm-facebook-post-templateView licenseU.S. Department of Agriculture USDA Agricultural Research Service ARS Research Geneticist Arian Avalos, checks the condition…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652542/photo-image-bee-public-domain-checksFree Image from public domain licenseHand holding plant, reforestation, digital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589435/hand-holding-plant-reforestation-digital-remix-editable-designView licenseU.S. Department of Agriculture USDA Agricultural Research Service ARS Research Leader Lanie Bilodeau at the Honey Bee…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652206/image-person-bee-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSmart farm agriculture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767300/smart-farm-agriculture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHoney bees, close up shot.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647881/honey-bees-close-shotFree Image from public domain licenseEditable smart farming, agricultural technology designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9510866/editable-smart-farming-agricultural-technology-designView licenseHoney bees, close up shot.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647578/honey-bees-close-shotFree Image from public domain licenseEditable people walking dogs design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15364215/editable-people-walking-dogs-design-element-setView licenseLaboratory equipment, researcher.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647549/laboratory-equipment-researcherFree Image from public domain licenseEditable people walking dogs design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15364861/editable-people-walking-dogs-design-element-setView licenseU.S. Department of Agriculture USDA Agricultural Research Service ARS Research Geneticist Arian Avalos, checks the condition…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652543/image-bee-public-domain-checksFree Image from public domain licenseEditable people walking dogs design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15365521/editable-people-walking-dogs-design-element-setView licenseBee smoker, beekeeping device.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647967/bee-smoker-beekeeping-deviceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable people walking dogs design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15364056/editable-people-walking-dogs-design-element-setView licenseBee smoker, beekeeping device.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647890/bee-smoker-beekeeping-deviceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable people walking dogs design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15365519/editable-people-walking-dogs-design-element-setView licenseHarvested energy cane harvest. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647553/photo-image-hand-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable people walking dogs design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15364863/editable-people-walking-dogs-design-element-setView licenseHarvested energy cane is transferred to weigh trailer and hopper trailers behind tractors. U.S. Department of Agriculture…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647975/photo-image-grass-public-domain-hopperFree Image from public domain licenseEditable people walking dogs design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15364545/editable-people-walking-dogs-design-element-setView licenseU.S. Department of Agriculture USDA Agricultural Research Service ARS Sugarcane Research Unit scientists developed and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652548/photo-image-plant-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain license