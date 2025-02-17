Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagegeneticstoothbrush laboratorymedical toolsafrican government leadershospitalpersonbeepublic domainU.S. Department of Agriculture USDA Agricultural Research Service ARS Research Leader Lanie Bilodeau at the Honey Bee Breeding, Genetics and Physiology Research Unit uses a pipet in support of research that is directly related to improving honey bee stock and honey bee management in Baton Rouge, LA, on December 10, 2021. Researchers have identified a particular region in gentle Africanized honey bee genome that contributes to reduced colony defensive behavior.USDA Media by Lance Cheung.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5504 x 8256 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMedical lab poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12190219/medical-lab-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. Department of Agriculture USDA Agricultural Research Service ARS Research Leader Lanie Bilodeau at the Honey Bee…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652541/photo-image-public-domain-nature-iceFree Image from public domain licenseMedical lab Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9587965/medical-lab-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Department of Agriculture USDA Agricultural Research Service ARS Research Leader Lanie Bilodeau at the Honey Bee…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647961/photo-image-person-bee-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDNA secrets poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505936/dna-secrets-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAgricultural Research Service, laboratory.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647879/agricultural-research-service-laboratoryFree Image from public domain licenseDNA secrets Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505929/dna-secrets-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Department of Agriculture USDA Agricultural Research Service ARS Research Geneticist Arian Avalos, checks the condition…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652138/photo-image-bee-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMedical lab Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9660154/medical-lab-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseU.S. Department of Agriculture USDA Agricultural Research Service ARS Research Geneticist Arian Avalos, checks the condition…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652223/photo-image-bee-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMedical lab Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496938/medical-lab-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAgricultural Research Service, laboratory.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647561/agricultural-research-service-laboratoryFree Image from public domain licenseMedical lab blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12190251/medical-lab-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAgricultural Research Service, laboratory.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647882/agricultural-research-service-laboratoryFree Image from public domain licenseMedical lab social story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9660013/medical-lab-social-story-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Department of Agriculture USDA Agricultural Research Service ARS Research Leader Lanie Bilodeau at the Honey Bee…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652206/image-person-bee-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMedical lab story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265024/medical-lab-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseU.S. Department of Agriculture USDA Agricultural Research Service ARS Research Leader Lanie Bilodeau at the Honey Bee…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647861/photo-image-person-bee-laptopFree Image from public domain licenseMedical lab Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9264909/medical-lab-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseU.S. Department of Agriculture USDA Agricultural Research Service ARS Research Leader Lanie Bilodeau at the Honey Bee…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647962/photo-image-person-bee-womanFree Image from public domain licenseDNA secrets blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505942/dna-secrets-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHoney bees, close up shot.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647578/honey-bees-close-shotFree Image from public domain licenseMedical lab blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265023/medical-lab-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseHoney bees, close up shot.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647881/honey-bees-close-shotFree Image from public domain licenseDNA secrets Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764687/dna-secrets-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Department of Agriculture USDA Agricultural Research Service ARS Research Geneticist Arian Avalos, checks the condition…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652542/photo-image-bee-public-domain-checksFree Image from public domain licenseGenetics Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826135/genetics-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLaboratory equipment, researcher.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647549/laboratory-equipment-researcherFree Image from public domain licenseMan in touching gesture, medical technology concept, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998439/man-touching-gesture-medical-technology-concept-editable-remix-designView licenseBee smoker, beekeeping device.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647890/bee-smoker-beekeeping-deviceFree Image from public domain licenseInnovation and medicine poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12190201/innovation-and-medicine-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. Department of Agriculture USDA Agricultural Research Service ARS Research Geneticist Arian Avalos, checks the condition…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652543/image-bee-public-domain-checksFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor's appointment Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737851/doctors-appointment-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBee smoker, beekeeping device.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647967/bee-smoker-beekeeping-deviceFree Image from public domain licenseMedical technology poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12057018/medical-technology-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHarvested energy cane harvest. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647553/photo-image-hand-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient at the hospital, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998913/doctor-diagnose-patient-the-hospital-editable-remix-designView licenseHarvested energy cane is transferred to weigh trailer and hopper trailers behind tractors. U.S. Department of Agriculture…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647975/photo-image-grass-public-domain-hopperFree Image from public domain licenseDentist Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987100/dentist-facebook-post-templateView licenseU.S. Department of Agriculture USDA Agricultural Research Service ARS Sugarcane Research Unit scientists developed and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652548/photo-image-plant-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain license