22-0015-003 (7010373)
Cherry Point Sailor Recognized for Service in Carteret Community
01.07.2022
Photo by Thomas Cieslak
Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point
The Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, left, and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, right, were presented to Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Natassia Natassia Martinez, RT (R). Martinez, a Sailor serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point received the MOVSM for her volunteer service in the local community and the achievement medal for earning the title of Junior Sailor of the Year, 2021, for NHC Cherry Point.
Date Taken: 01.07.2022
Date Posted: 01.13.2022 11:48
Photo ID: 7010373
VIRIN: 220107-O-KJ310-385
Resolution: 2534x1692
Size: 2.16 MB
Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US
Hometown: MURRIETA, CA, US www.dvidshub.net/news/412853/cherry-point-sailor-recogniz...
Original public domain image from Flickr